GalaxEye launches Mission Drishti, India’s largest private satellite: What it does

Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye has successfully launched Mission Drishti, an Earth observation satellite. What makes it stand out is that it is the largest privately developed satellite from India, and it brings a new kind of imaging capability to space. The satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California. Also Read: ISRO may invite civilians for Gaganyaan missions: Who can apply?

What’s different about it? At first, Mission Drishti may sound like just another satellite launch. But Mission Drishti is doing something slightly different. It combines two types of imaging systems into one platform: Also Read: How long is a day on other planets? The answers are surprising

Electro-Optical (EO) sensors

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Why does that matter? Because traditional satellites usually rely on one of these systems. With this combination, Mission Drishti can capture images in daylight and at night. Interestingly, even through clouds or bad weather. In simple terms, it removes one of the biggest limitations of satellite imaging, dependency on clear skies. Also Read: NASA Artemis II sets new Space record, and iPhone 17 Pro Max was part of it

Why is it important for India

Mission Drishti weighs around 190 kilograms, making it the largest privately built Earth observation satellite from India so far. But beyond size, the bigger shift is what it represents. Until a few years ago, most space missions in India were led by ISRO. Now, private players like GalaxEye are stepping in with their own technology, research, and missions.

This satellite is the result of over five years of work, and it reflects how India’s space sector is slowly moving toward innovation-driven growth rather than just government-led projects.

Mission Drishti: How will its data be used?

The satellite is not just for experiments. It has practical use cases across multiple sectors. Some of them include:

Defence and surveillance

Agriculture monitoring

Disaster management

Maritime tracking

Infrastructure planning

Because it can provide consistent data regardless of weather or time, it becomes more reliable for real-world applications. And that’s where the interest is coming from – both government and global clients are already looking at this data.

What’s next for Mission Drishti?

With the satellite now in orbit, the focus shifts to making sure everything is working as expected. Once that is done, the first set of images and data is expected to be shared in the coming weeks. GalaxEye is also planning ahead. Mission Drishti is not a one-off project. The company aims to build a larger constellation of such satellites over time.

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There’s also a partnership in place with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to distribute this data globally, which means the reach won’t be limited to India. And if this pace continues, we might see more such launches coming from private players in the near future.