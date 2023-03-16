comscore Bharti backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with ISRO: All you need to know
OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will now target its launch of 36 satellites with ISRO for no earlier than 26 March 2023.

Highlights

  • This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.
  • This launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb’s history so far.
  • OneWeb is taking a pivotal step forward in delivering global coverage.
OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will now target its launch of 36 satellites with ISRO for no earlier than 26 March 2023. This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, will be OneWeb’s eighteenth launch to-date and its third this year, completing its first generation LEO constellation, and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023.

This launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb’s history so far, with the launch adding an additional 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, the first ever completed global LEO constellation, the company said in a statement.

By completing the constellation, OneWeb is taking a pivotal step forward in delivering global coverage. Alongside our distribution partners, OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the unparalleled potential of LEO connectivity.

This mission marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country.

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.

The launch is scheduled to take place no earlier than 26 March 2023 at 11:30pm ET / 3:30am GMT / 9:00am IST. The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India and will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Livestream available on YouTube and social media channels.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 1:00 PM IST
