Chandrayaan 3 has successfully completed its second deboosting operation, which has successfully reduced the orbit of the lander module to 113km x 157km, bringing it closer to the lunar surface, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. The lander module, named Vikram, and the rover module, named Pragyan, are scheduled to touch down on the moon on August 23 at around 18:04 IST (6:04 PM). You can watch the landing live on ISRO’s official website and its social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The event will also feature live commentary and expert analysis. The live streaming will begin at around 17:27 IST (5:27 PM) and the landing is expected to happen at 6:04 PM.

READ MORE Samsung developing four new camera sensors, including a 440MP beast

The lander and the rover have been separated from the orbiter module, which will continue to orbit the moon for a year. The lander and the rover will undergo internal checks before initiating the powered descent phase, which will be the most critical part of the mission.

ISRO has also requested schools and other educational institutions to show live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing. “India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation’s progress in space exploration,” ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, which attempted a soft landing on the moon in 2019 but failed due to a technical glitch. The objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface and to conduct scientific experiments using the rover.

If successful, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve a soft landing on the moon, after the US, Russia and China. The mission will also enhance India’s scientific and technological capabilities in space exploration.

Meanwhile, Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years, Luna-25, has ended in failure as the spacecraft crashed on the moon’s surface on Saturday. The Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed the loss of contact with the probe shortly before its planned landing near the south pole of the moon.