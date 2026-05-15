ISRO begins YUVIKA 2026 space program: Students to witness rocket launches and space activities

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has officially announced and launched a new Scientists Program for school students. Popularly known as YUVIKA 2026, this is the sixth edition of the program that has been launched with an aim to introduce students to the world of space science, future space missions, and technology. This is one of the most important outreach initiatives program from ISRO as the country pushes deeper into advanced spce exploration. India is preparing for ambitious projects like Gaganyaan and the Bhartiya Antariksh Station. Also Read: What ISRO’s planned semi-cryogenic engine deal with Russia could mean for India’s space plans

What’s special about YUVIKA 2026 is that this year’s edition program has attracted massive interests from students across the country. As per ISRO, more than 1.06 lakh students have already registered for YUVIKA 2026. The program organizers selected 456 meritorious students from 28 states and 8 union territories. It is a two-week residential program, began on 11 May and will continue till 22 May. Also Read: GalaxEye launches Mission Drishti, India’s largest private satellite: What it does

The initiative is mainly designed for students who have completed their Class 9. This will allow them to have early exposure to scientific learning and real-world space technology. At a time when global interest is shifting toward AI, robotics, ISRO appears to be focusing on building scientific curiosity among young generation so that they can enter into space research. Also Read: ISRO may invite civilians for Gaganyaan missions: Who can apply?

YUVIKA 2026 is expanding to reach more students across India

One of the biggest changes this year under YUVIKA 2026 is the expansion of the program to 9 ISRO centres across India. Earlier, the program was conducted at fewer locations, but in 2026, YUVIKA initiative now includes two new host centres. These centres are IPRC Mahendragiri and RRSC West Jodhpur. This will allow wider participation from different regions.

The programme is being hosted at the following ISRO centres:

These are the centres that will host YUVIKA 2026:

VSSC Thiruvananthapuram

SAC Ahmedabad

URSC Bengaluru

SDSC-SHAR Sriharikota

NRSC Hyderabad

IIRS Dehradun

NE-SAC Shillong

IPRC Mahendragiri

RRSC West Jodhpur.

The YUVIKA 2026 program doesn’t work like traditional classroom learning, rather it focuses heavily on experiential learning among students. Students participating will not only attend lectures, but will also participate in practical activities that will help them understand how space missions work in real-life.

Students will witness rocket launches and space technology activities

The program will give direct exposure to students and they will receive real ISRO technologies and activities. Students and participants will interact with scientists and Gaganyatris who observe model rocket assembly and launch sessions. They can also take part in Chandrayaan-3 DIY activities.

Students will get a chance to witness a live RH-200 rocket launch, something that many scientists and science enthusiast only get to watch online. These experiences will leave a long-term impact on students mind and may inspire them to explore future careers in aerospace engineering, astronomy, robotics, or scientific research.

Students will understand how missions are planned, how rockets are tested, and how satellite technologies affect daily life.

ISRO chairman highlights India’s future space missions

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan, Bengaluru inaugurated the program through a virtual address at all the 9 centres. In his speech, he discussed India’s progress in space technology and introduced the nation to some upcoming missions that would shape India’s future in space exploration.

He spoke about various projects like Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Gaganyaan, India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme. He says that today’s students will be the key drivers of India’s journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The date of YUVIKA 2026 is also significant as India’s space industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Private space startups are booming, space cooperation is expanding globally and India is making more strides in commercial satellite launch services and deep space research.

ISRO is also raising awareness among the students and preparing them for the future opportunities in the fast-growing field.

YUVIKA is becoming more than just a science program

Although the main thrust of the Science of Space, YUVIKA 2026 aims to give students a more comprehensive learning experience. The program includes yoga, meditation, sports, cultural activities and local sightseeing activities by ISRO.

The scientific learning is balanced with the extracurricular activities, which makes the program less academic and more innovation experience. Students are provided with chances to communicate with students from other States, share ideas and build team work and communication skills.

Such a holistic approach might gain more significance in science education in the present context. In addition to acquiring technical knowledge, future scientists and engineers must also be creative and collaborative, as well as being able to adapt to new situations.

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Role models are another big attraction of YUVIKA. Space research may seem possible rather than distant to many students when they meet ISRO scientists in person or get to hear from them about space missions they have participated in.