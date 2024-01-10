CES 2024 update: Google announced a host of new features for Android users at CES 2024. The company has announced that it is expanding support for Fast Pair and casting feature to more devices. In addition to this, the company has also announced that it is making changes to its Nearby Share feature. Google, via an update on its official blog post, announced that it has worked with Samsung to make Nearby Share available to more Android devices.

Now, Samsung already offers a feature called Quick Share to all Samsung device users. This feature works in a way that is similar to how Nearby Share works but it is slightly faster and more efficient than the former. Now, Google has collaborated with the Korean electronics giant to couple the best aspects of Nearby Share and Quick Share in an updated version of the Quick Share feature.

“Collaborating with Samsung, we’re bringing the best of our sharing solutions together into a singular cross-Android solution under the Quick Share name. We’ve integrated the experiences and created the best default, built-in option for peer-to-peer content sharing across all types of devices in the Android and Chromebook ecosystems,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“This means with a simple tap of the new Quick Share icon, you can see a list of available devices close by. You remain in control of your privacy, and can choose in your phone’s settings who can discover your device and send files, whether it’s everyone, only your contacts or just your own devices,” the company added.

As far as the availability is concerned, Google said that Quick Share will start rolling out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month. The company also said that it is working with leading PC manufacturers such as LG to expand Quick Share to Windows PCs as a pre-installed app.

Here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can use Quick Share on your Android smartphone:

Step 1: Download and update your Android device.

Step 2: Turn on Quick Share feature on both the smartphones from quick settings menu.

Step 3: Launch the Gallery app and select an image.

Step 4: Tap the Share button and select a device to transfer the image.

Step 5: Accept the file transfer request on the other device.