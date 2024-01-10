CES 2024 update: Google announced a host of new features for Android devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 that is being held in Las Vegas at the moment. These new features are not only aimed at making it easier for users to share files from their Android phones quickly, but they are also aimed at making it easier for users to connect and communicate with their smart home devices.

Here are all the new features that Google announced at CES 2024:

Quick Share

Google today announced that it has worked with Samsung to launch an updated Nearby Share experience called ‘Quick Share’. While Samsung already offers a Quick Share feature to its users to its device users, the updated feature will be available to all Android device owners.

With this feature, users will be able to see a list of available devices close by. They will also be able to choose who can discover your device and send files to them. Google will start rolling this feature out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month.

“…to make sharing even more seamless between devices, we’re working with leading PC manufacturers like LG to expand Quick Share to Windows PCs as a pre-installed app,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Fast Pair

Google also said that it is expanding its Fast Pair support to Chromecast with Google TV. The company also said that it will be expanding this feature to more Google TV devices later this year.

Cast TikTok to Chromecast-enabled devices

Additionally, the company said that now TikTok users will be able to cast content from their phones to the devices with Chromecast built-in. Soon users will be able to cast LIVE videos from TikTok to their smart TVs. This feature will also be available in 2024 LG TV series.

“And as always, your Google TV devices come with Chromecast built-in, including the latest 2024 Hisense ULED and ULED X Series and TCL Q Class and TCL QM7 line announced at CES this year,” Google added.

Google is also rolling out a new casting feature this year that will enable users to move what’s playing on Spotify and YouTube Music from their compatible Pixel phones to your docked Pixel Tablet when the device is close by.

More Matter support

Lastly, the company that in future, LG TVs and select Google TV and other Android TV OS devices will act as hubs for Google Home. This will make it easier for users to add Matter devices to their home network and locally control them with the Google Home app.