Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears: What Happens If You Miss It, How To Link Online

If you have a PAN card, this is one thing you really shouldn't keep for later anymore. The government has clearly said that all PAN holders must link their Aadhaar with their PAN card, and the last date is December 31, 2025. Miss this deadline, and your PAN will turn inactive from January 1, 2026 – which can quietly mess up a lot of things.

The Income Tax Department has been nudging people to get this done early, and honestly, that advice makes sense. The good news is that you don't need to visit any office or stand in long queues. You can finish the entire process online, sitting at home, in just a few minutes.

Why Linking Aadhaar and PAN Actually Matters

An inactive PAN card isn't just a technical issue. It can create real problems in your day-to-day finances. If your PAN becomes inactive:

You won’t be able to file or even e-verify your Income Tax Return

Any pending tax refund could get stuck

Salaried employees may face issues with salary credit

Mutual fund SIPs, stock market trading, bank transactions, and loans can get affected

Tax may be deducted or collected at a higher rate

In short, one missed deadline can disturb both your routine banking and long-term financial plans.

How To Link Aadhaar With PAN Online

The process is quite simple and doesn’t take much time. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the official Income Tax e-filing website: www.incometax.gov.in On the homepage, head to Quick Links and click on Link Aadhaar Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and mobile number Click on Validate If required, pay the Rs 1,000 late fee Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number Submit the request

Once done, the Aadhaar-PAN linking may take a few working days to show up.

Who Needs To Pay The Rs 1,000 Fee

Not everyone has to pay this fee. If your PAN was issued earlier and hasn’t been linked yet, the Rs 1,000 charge may apply. However, PAN cards issued after October 1, 2024 using Aadhaar enrolment ID can be linked free of cost till the deadline.

A Few Things To Keep In Mind