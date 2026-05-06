Best refrigerators under Rs 30,000 you can buy during Flipkart summer sale 2026

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Godrej 272 L

The Godrej 272 L double door refrigerator comes with a 2 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 26,900. It uses advanced inverter technology for stable cooling and efficient operation. The refrigerator has a 272 litre capacity and offers up to 30 days of farm freshness for food storage. It features a frost free system and comes in an oak wood finish for a different look. The product also includes a 5 years comprehensive warranty and updated internal design as per the latest BEE label changes.