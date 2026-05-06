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Best refrigerators under Rs 30,000 you can buy during Flipkart summer sale 2026

If you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, the Flipkart Summer Sale 2026 is offering multiple options under Rs 30000. These models come with features like inverter compressors, frost free cooling, and flexible storage, making them suitable for everyday home use.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: May 06, 2026, 11:57 AM (IST)

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Havells Lloyd 276 L

The Havells Lloyd 276 L double door refrigerator comes with a 2 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 25,290. It uses an inverter compressor which helps in stable cooling and better efficiency. The fridge has a gross capacity of 276 litres, suitable for medium-sized families. It includes features like Bactshield protection, Decacool technology, and Fleximax design for better storage use. It also has a movable twist ice tray and a Fresh Lock Mega Box to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

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Haier 278 L

The Haier 278 L double door refrigerator comes with a 3 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 27,690. It uses twin inverter technology for stable cooling and energy efficiency. The refrigerator has a 278 litre capacity, which is suitable for medium-sized families. It features PUF insulation to help maintain cooling for longer durations. It also comes with spill proof toughened glass shelves and is available in a Moon Silver finish.

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Godrej 272 L

The Godrej 272 L double door refrigerator comes with a 2 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 26,900. It uses advanced inverter technology for stable cooling and efficient operation. The refrigerator has a 272 litre capacity and offers up to 30 days of farm freshness for food storage. It features a frost free system and comes in an oak wood finish for a different look. The product also includes a 5 years comprehensive warranty and updated internal design as per the latest BEE label changes.

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LG 251 L

The LG 251 L double door refrigerator comes with a 1 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 26,990. It uses a smart inverter compressor for stable cooling and quieter operation. The refrigerator has a 251 litre capacity suitable for small to medium families. It features multi air flow cooling to maintain even temperature inside the fridge. It also includes a Max Fresh Zone for better storage of fruits and vegetables and comes in a shiny steel finish.

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Bosch 243L

The Bosch 243 L double door refrigerator comes with a 2 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 27,990. It has a frost free system and a 243 litre capacity suitable for small to medium families. The refrigerator offers 6-in-1 convertible modes for flexible storage needs. It includes features like an 80 minute convert function, touch panel control, and SuperFreeze for quick cooling. It can also extend cooling for up to 18 hours during power cuts and comes in a Dark Lake finish.

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IFB 241L

The IFB 241 L double door refrigerator comes with a 3 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 24,990. It uses an advanced inverter compressor for stable cooling and better efficiency. The refrigerator has a 241 litre capacity suitable for small to medium families. It features 7 in 1 multi mode for flexible storage and usage. It also includes 360 degree cooling to maintain even temperature inside and comes in a brush grey finish.

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Whirlpool 235 L

The Whirlpool 235 L refrigerator comes with a frost free triple door design and is priced at Rs 26,990. It has a 235 litre capacity which is suitable for small to medium families. The refrigerator uses Zeolite technology to help reduce moisture and keep vegetables fresh. It also includes Microblock technology to prevent bacterial growth inside the fridge. The design helps reduce up to 44% cold air loss, which improves cooling efficiency.

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Samsung 236 L

The Samsung 236 L double door refrigerator comes with a 3 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 28,990. It uses a digital inverter compressor for stable cooling and energy efficiency. The refrigerator has a 236 litre capacity suitable for small to medium families. It features a convertible mode to adjust storage based on needs. It comes with a frost free system and is available in a silver matt DOI metal finish.