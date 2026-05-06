Best refrigerators under Rs 30,000 you can buy during Flipkart summer sale 2026

Havells Lloyd 276 L
The Havells Lloyd 276 L double door refrigerator comes with a 2 star energy rating and is priced at Rs 25,290. It uses an inverter compressor which helps in stable cooling and better efficiency. The fridge has a gross capacity of 276 litres, suitable for medium-sized families. It includes features like Bactshield protection, Decacool technology, and Fleximax design for better storage use. It also has a movable twist ice tray and a Fresh Lock Mega Box to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.