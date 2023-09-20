Microsoft Xbox leaks: FTC vs Microsoft court documents have been leaked online. Why these leaked documents are creating a buzz in the tech world and the gaming community alike is due to the fact that reveal the company’s roadmap for its Xbox gaming console and gaming service. These documents reveal that the company is planning to refresh its existing line of Xbox Series X gaming console in 2024 and that it is planning to launch a next generation gaming console in 2028. Furthermore, the leaked documents also reveal that the company is also planning to use AI and hybrid computing in its gaming service.

“Our vision: Develop a next generation hybrid game platform capable of leveraging the combined power of the client and cloud to deliver deeper immersion and entirely new classes of game experiences,” one of the slides leaked in the court documents, as reported by Engadget. “Optimized for real time game play and creators, we will enable new levels of performance beyond the capabilities of the client hardware alone,” read another slide.

Here are the key takeaways from the FTC vs Microsoft leaked court documents

— Microsoft is planning to launch its nex-generation Xbox gaming console in 2028. This gaming console will support cloud-based hybrid games along with immersive games and app platform.

— The company plans to use advanced technologies such as next-gen DirectX raytracing, dynamic global illumination, ML based super resolution, and micro-polygon rendering optimisation in its gaming consoles and service. These technologies will be shipped in a variety of devices such as powerful gaming consoles, ‘Thin OS’ and even a handheld device.

— A conversation between Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella, Xbox’s Phil Spencer, and other executives suggest that the company is working on four types of gaming PCs — cloud everything, a hybrid Xbox, hybrid Windows, and hybrid HoloLens.

— Microsoft is also planning to refresh its line of Xbox Series X gaming console with a new design and support for hybrid gaming in November 2024.

— This updated Xbox Series X gaming console will come with a disc-less cylindrical design and offer features such as 4K Gen9, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 2TB of storage space, and USB Type-C port all at a price of $499. This console is codenamed Brooklin.

— Microsoft is planning to refresh its line of Xbox Series S gaming console. The project codenamed Ellewood is set to arrive in 2024. It will be priced at $299 and come with 1TB of storage space.

— The company is also working on a dual-tone controller dubbed as Sebile that will come with a built-in accelerometer, swappable battery, support for functionality to turn VCA haptics to speakers, precision haptic feedback, new mobile features, support for Xbox Wireless 2 controlled, Bluetooth 5.2 and Direct to Cloud support.