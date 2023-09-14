Xbox Game Pass Core update:Microsoft earlier this year has announced major changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription plans. Back in July, the company had announced that Xbox Game Pass Gold would become Xbox Game Pass Core with some changes later this year. The day for Xbox Game Pass Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core migration has arrived and starting today, the company will officially discontinue Xbox Game Pass Gold and migrate all existing Xbox Game Pass Gold subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Core.

READ MORE Microsoft is adding 36 games to the Xbox Game Pass Core library

At the time of launch, the Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers will get access to a total of 36 games, which will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One gaming consoles. The gaming library for Xbox Game Pass Core includes everything from recently launched single player Fallout game, that is, Fallout 4, to games like The Elder Scrolls Online and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice to name a few. Here is a detailed list of games that are available on Xbox Game Pass Core:

— Among Us

READ MORE Microsoft launches Xbox Mastercard to help you buy new games using your daily purchases

— Astroneer

— Celeste

— Dead Cells

— Descenders

— Dishonored 2

— DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

— Fable Anniversary

— Fallout 4

— Fallout 76

— Firewatch

— Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

— Gang Beasts

— Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

— Golf with your Friends

— Grounded

— Halo 5: Guardians

— Halo Wars 2

— Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

— Human Fall Flat

— INSIDE

— LIMBO

— Ori & the Will of the Wisps

— Overcooked! 2

— Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

— Powerwash Simulator

— Psychonauts 2

— Slay the Spire

— Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

— Stardew Valley

— State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

— Superliminal

— The Elder Scrolls Online

— Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

— Unpacking

— Vampire Survivors

What happens to existing Xbox Game Pass Gold subscription now?

As far as the existing Xbox Game Pass Gold subscription is concerned, Microsoft says that the pricing will remain unchanged for Xbox Game Pass Core. In India, Xbox Game Pass Gold was available at a price of Rs 349 per month. The Xbox Game Pass Core membership will be available at the same price in India. Also, Xbox Game Pass Gold subscribers don’t need to change their payments method as this change happens.

“As a reminder, the price isn’t changing from Gold to Core, and there is no action required for you to change your payment or make adjustments to your membership. Xbox Live Gold cards in retail stores will remain purchasable and redeem for Game Pass Core, while supplies last,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

But what is new in Xbox Game Pass Core?

Not a lot according to Microsoft. “Game Pass Core will continue to provide the benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold, including the ability to play together with online console multiplayer, deals and discounts (up to 50% off select games!), and access to Free Play Days for select fully featured games. All of that is the same,” the company added in the blog.

The only point of difference between the Xbox Game Pass Gold and the Xbox Game Pass Core is in terms of the games that they offer. While Game Pass Gold offered two games a month to the subscribers, there is no such limit in case of the Game Pass Core subscription.