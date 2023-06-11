Microsoft launches limited edition Porsche Xbox Series X but you can't buy it

Microsoft has partnered with Porsche to launch custom designed Xbox Series X console and controller, marking the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the luxury German automobile manufacturer. The new exclusive designs for Xbox Series X will be available only in 75 units, which you, unfortunately, cannot buy. But, you can win a unit for yourself. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out new File Explorer UI, lighting controls, emojis to Windows 11 testers

As part of a giveaway, Microsoft is handing out as many as 75 Porsche Series X units through a lucky draw. If you are interested in participating, enrol yourself through a dedicated “Sweepstakes” website, which asks for your name and email address. Other than those details, you have to ensure you are at least 18 years old and reside in the US, the UK, and Germany. That means this contest is not for people outside of these markets. Also Read - LinkedIn introduces ID Verification feature in India: Here's how it works

The new designs are inspired by six famous Porsche race cars. The first design that was unveiled as part of the collaboration between Xbox and Porsche is inspired by the Porsche 963, a sports prototype car that will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It includes broad stripes in different colours painted on both the console and the controller. Both console and controller also have “Porsche” embossed on them with the number 75 to mark the celebrations. Also Read - Microsoft Edge gets support for Workspaces with the latest update

A promotional video (embedded above) highlights all the designs that will be available to the winners of this contest. Since these Xbox Series X units will be a part of the giveaway, winners will not be required to pay for their units.

This is not the first time when Microsoft has launched custom-designed Xbox consoles to let players showcase their love for their favourite car brand or game title. In November 2021, Microsoft released a limited edition of the Series X console to celebrate the launch of Halo Infinite. The company has also introduced custom controllers with shiny textures and patterns like camouflage. Microsoft may, in fact, be planning to launch another design. According to some leaks, an Xbox controller with a Starfield-inspired design may make its debut at the Starfield Direct showcase scheduled for June 11.

On the other hand, Porsche has also previously teamed up to allow its fans to show their love. It unveiled its own gaming chair earlier this year. The exorbitant gaming chair is inspired by sports car seats, giving the sitter the feeling of sitting inside a racing car.