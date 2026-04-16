Garena Free Fire redeem codes 16 April 2026: Win premium bundles without spending diamonds

Garena Free Fire is one of the popular Battle Royale games in India that is designed for mobile devices. The game runs on the budget as well as mid-premium segment smartphones. One of the key features of the game is that players are dropped onto an island with up to 50 other players. These players then have to scavenge and hunt for the weapons, supplies, character outfits, and more to be the last one standing. Also Read: Garena Free Fire April 15 codes list: Get access to rare outfits, gun skins and exciting bonus rewards today

If you are someone who has been a long-standing fan of Garena Free Fire, then you already know how exciting daily redeem codes can be. Redeem Codes in Free Fire are one of the striking features of the game that offer several in-game rewards like skins, emotes, character outfits, diamonds, and more, that too without spending physical or real money. Even today, on July 31, Garena has released redeem codes, giving players a chance to grab exclusive and premium items. So if you want to get these items, then grab them before they expire. These rewards can improve your gaming experience and give you a bit of an edge in battle. Also Read: Latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes today 14 April 2026: Are you missing free diamonds, vouchers and rare items now?

The game features diverse characters with unique abilities that help players advance in the game. These characters can be used strategically during gameplay. In addition, you can also customize your characters with various skins, outfits, and accessories. Also Read: Free Fire Max daily missions trick: Complete these tasks to earn free vouchers and skins

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

To claim your rewards, you need to visit Garena’s official rewards website. Here’s how it works: Open your browser and go to reward.ff.garena.com. Sign in using the same platform you use to play Free Fire (Google, Facebook, VK, Apple ID, etc.). Once logged in, you’ll see a text box to enter the code. Carefully paste the redeem code and click on “Confirm”. If the code is valid, your reward will be sent to your in-game mailbox within a few minutes to 24 hours.

Today’s Codes:

KTLY HPNO 98B7 : Diamond Royale Voucher

UVY6 TDGF 4N5T : Legendary Gun Skin Crate

CXTR 4AEQ DC2V : 100 Free Diamonds

BIFV G8U7 Y6TG : Exclusive Emote Pack

FGDB ENM4 KL5O : Elite Pass Upgrade

TG9I 8UV7 Y6CT : Rare Character Bundle

XRSF VEBN 4RM5 : Weapon Loot Crate

F9I8 UYHB NRFO : Premium Outfit Skin

LYMN BAVQ 2BN3 : 50 Diamonds + Gold

ERFI 8U7V 6YT5 : Pet Skin Reward

RCFX DZSV ED2T : Epic Backpack Skin

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ : Magic Cube Fragment

U8S4 7JGJ H5MG : Special Parachute Skin

FF11 WFNP P956 : Mythic Gun Skin

ZZAT XB24 QES8 : 200 Gold Coins

FFIC 33NT EUKA : Exclusive Dance Emote

B6IY CTNH 4PV3 : Diamond Royale Spin

FF11 9MB3 PFA5 : Legendary Outfit Bundle

FF11 NJN5 YS3E : Elite Weapon Crate

FF10 617K GUF9 : 75 Diamonds Reward

YXY3 EGTL HGJX : Rare Loot Box

FF11 DAKX 4WHV : Premium Character Trial

FF11 64XN JZ2V : Epic Gloo Wall Skin

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E : Weapon Upgrade Tokens

Y6AC LK7K UD1N : Special Avatar Bundle

FF10 GCGX RNHY : 50 Diamonds + Crate

WLSG JXS5 KFYR : Exclusive Banner Pack

ZRJA PH29 4KV5 : Gold Royale Voucher

FF11 HHGC GK3B : Rare Pet Food Pack

VNY3 MQWN KEGU : Diamond Spin Voucher

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MCPT FNXZ F4TA : Mystery Reward Crate