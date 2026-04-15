Garena Free Fire April 15 codes list: Get access to rare outfits, gun skins and exciting bonus rewards today

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Apr 15, 2026, 08:32 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire MAX players have another exciting day ahead, as fresh redeem codes for 2 August 2025 have been released. These codes give players a chance to claim premium in-game rewards without spending diamonds or real money. From stylish character outfits to rare weapon skins and exclusive emotes, today’s list of codes is packed with items that can make your gameplay more fun and visually striking. Also Read: Latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes today 14 April 2026: Are you missing free diamonds, vouchers and rare items now?
If you enjoy mobile battle royale games, chances are Free Fire is already on your phone. It’s fast, fun, and packed with action. Whether you’re teaming up with friends or going solo, the game offers a great mix of strategy and excitement. What makes it even better? It runs smoothly even on budget smartphones—so almost anyone can join in. Also Read: Free Fire Max daily missions trick: Complete these tasks to earn free vouchers and skins
And here’s a little secret: you don’t always need to spend money to unlock cool stuff in the game. We’re talking about character outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more. How? With Free Fire redeem codes. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 13 April 2026: How to get free rewards without spending diamonds
Redeem codes in Free Fire are unique combinations of letters and numbers provided by Garena. Each code unlocks specific rewards such as costumes, weapon skins, gold, diamonds, or even special collaboration items. They are time-limited, meaning you have to use them as soon as possible before they expire. Most codes are active for less than 24 hours or have a limited number of uses, so quick action is the key.
The redeem codes for 15 April 2026 bring a variety of exciting rewards. Players can expect stylish costumes for their characters, vibrant weapon skins with unique animations, and rare emotes that add a personal touch to victory celebrations.
GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ: Exclusive Weapon Loot Crate
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P: Diamond Royale Voucher
B3G7-A22TW-DR7X: Legendary Gun Skin
3IBB-MSL7-AK8G: Elite Pass Badge
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4: Character Upgrade Tokens
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ: Rare Outfit Bundle
FY87-HYBT-VGFC: Gold Coins Pack
VXSB-EN4K-56I9: Premium Emote
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS: Pet Skin
3EAW-QSD2-CV3G: Backpack Skin
TER5-F43E-SWAS: Parachute Skin
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Weapon Royale Voucher
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Diamond Pack
SARG-886A-V5GR: Exclusive Avatar
X99T-K56X-DJ4X: Surfboard Skin
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Magic Cube Fragment
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC: Legendary Bundle
FJK8-SL6W-Q203: Gun Crate
FH3R-NF1B-VD8S: Character Trial Card
A52E-Q12Q-6E3D: Elite Pass XP Boost
SCX4-VB21-HD85: Name Change Card
EY64-5RF3-GB7D: Rare Loot Box
GD8H-JEUI-84I7: Special Emote
9ER8-FG7H-BYU4: Diamond Royale Spin
JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U: Pet Food Pack
Y54E-RF3G-BE4E: Costume Bundle
F6C5-X4SA-3QWE: Weapon Skin Crate
2DF3-GHRT-UG76: Gold Royale Voucher
5FD4-SQED-2FV3: Backpack Upgrade Skin
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS: Character Bundle
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI: Exclusive Mask
B4J5-TIY8-H765: Loot Crate Voucher
DR8S-F2VB-N4J5: Emote Pack
KTIY-8H76-B8V5: Legendary Character Skin
CDRS-F5EV-456I: Premium Supply Crate
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