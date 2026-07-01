Samsung Galaxy A27 5G first impressions: A promising mid-ranger?

Samsung has finally expanded its Galaxy A-series lineup with the launch of the Galaxy A27 5G in India, and the price is also finally here after a few days of its arrival. Priced at Rs 31,999 (Rs 28,999 with Rs 3000 bank and UPI offers), it sits below the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. On paper, it brings almost everything that most of the mid-range buyers look for today – a Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, triple rear cameras, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and six years of software support. Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specifications reportedly revealed

I have been using the Galaxy A27 5G for a couple of days, and while a full review will take some more time, the phone has already left a few impressions – both good and not-so-good. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops to its lowest level during Amazon Prime Day 2026

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Design

Samsung hasn’t tried to do anything fancy with the Galaxy A27 5G, and honestly, that’s not a bad thing. The phone follows the same minimalistic design language we’ve seen on many recent Galaxy phones. It gets a flat frame, vertically aligned cameras and a plain rear panel without unnecessary patterns or textures. I have the Light Green colour, and it looks quite subtle rather than flashy. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may outshine Galaxy S26 Ultra

One thing I genuinely liked is the glass back. It immediately gives the phone a better in-hand feel compared to many competitors using plastic backs in this segment. It is also surprisingly lightweight, making it comfortable to hold for longer durations. Having said that, the quality of the plastic frame does take away a bit from the premium feel. It doesn’t look cheap, but it doesn’t completely justify the asking price either.

The phone also gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front along with an IP64 rating, which adds a little extra confidence for everyday usage.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Display

The Galaxy A27 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The first thing you’ll probably notice isn’t the display quality – but the bezels. The chin is noticeably thick, and the side bezels aren’t exactly slim either. It isn’t a dealbreaker, but it is something you’ll notice immediately while setting up the phone.

Once you start using it though, the display itself doesn’t disappoint. Colours look vibrant, blacks are deep, and scrolling feels smooth (so far..) thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The display also gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, which is another welcome addition in this segment. Outdoor visibility and brightness will need more testing.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Cameras

The Galaxy A27 features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. I haven’t tested the cameras extensively yet, especially in portraits and low light, but the daylight photos look quite good so far. Images appear detailed with balanced colours.

The real test, however, will be after using the phone in different lighting conditions. I’ll talk about the detailed camera in my complete review.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Software

This is probably one of the most interesting things I noticed while setting up the Galaxy A27. Unlike many Android phones that quickly push a bunch of third-party apps during setup, Samsung actually gives multiple screens to decide what I want to install. Yes, the setup process feels longer than usual and requires a lot of taps, but it also gives you much better control over unnecessary apps.

Of course, Samsung’s own apps like Samsung Care and a few Galaxy services are still pre-installed, but I appreciated that most third-party apps could simply be skipped during setup.

The phone runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and Samsung promises six years of OS and security updates.

First impressions

The Galaxy A27 5G seems to tick most of the important boxes during my initial usage. The glass back gives it a premium touch, the display looks good despite the thick bezels, and the cameras have made a decent first impression, at least in daylight. The software experience also stands out, especially the setup process, which lets you filter out most third-party apps before you even start using the phone.

That said, these are just my early impressions. I’ll be spending more time with the Galaxy A27 over the next few days, testing its cameras, performance, battery life, gaming, and overall day-to-day experience. So, stay tuned for the detailed review.

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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Quick Specs