Xiaomi is now offering a discount of Rs 1000 on its Pad 5 as the company is set to launch its Xiaomi Pad 6 on June 13. In addition to this, other offers are also available on Xiaomi's online store.

The tablet was launch launched by Xiaomi in April 2022. It was priced at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant was available at Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now available for Rs 25,999 and 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 28,499.

Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 2000 instant discount with ICICI credit cards and EMI. In addition to this, students who are members of Xiaomi’s Student Plus Benefits can avail an additional discount of Rs 500.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

Processor, RAM and storage

Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 coupled with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs MIUI for pad.

Display

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 10.95-inch display with 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and 275 ppi. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500nits.

Camera:

Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with 13MP back camera and 8MP front camera.

Battery, connectivity and Audio

Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 8720mAh battery and comes with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C. The tablet has four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Dimension

Xiaomi Pad 5 measures 254.69mm in height, 166.25mm in width and 6.85mm in thickness. The tablet weighs 511g.

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in China in April along with the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. The company has now confirmed that it will bring the Xiaomi Pad 6 to India on June 13. Xiaomi has promised “the ultimate experience of performance, style, & versatility.” It will compete with the newly launched OnePlus Pad in India’s high-end tablet segment.

The Xiaomi India website has a special page for the Xiaomi Pad 6 where its features are mentioned. The page says that the Xiaomi Pad 6 works with both a pen and a keyboard cover, which are probably sold separately. The tablet has a display with Dolby Vision and speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is very slim and light, and its rear camera design looks like the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, the camera quality may not be as good.

Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1800×2880 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.