comscore
News

Xiaomi announces Xiaomi Super Saver sale: Check offer here

Deals

The six-day sale will start on June 9 and last till June 14, 2023. It will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon. 

  • Published: June 9, 2023 8:06 PM IST

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Super Saver be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon.
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999.
  • Xiaomi India will also run various activities on Mi.com including Play and Win.
xiaomireuters

Xiaomi has announced the “Xiaomi Super Saver” Sale. The six-day sale will start on June 9 and last till June 14, 2023. It will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon.  Also Read - India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project

Interested buyers can avail attractive discounts, exchange and bank offers, and exchange value for their old devices. The offers are available on Xiaomi and Redmi products across Smartphones, Smart Televisions, Smart Homes, and AIoT Ecosystem categories. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Optiemus to manufacture audio products locally

Xiaomi Super Saver sale offer

During the sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999, Redmi K50i will be up for grabs at Rs 19,499, and tablets such as Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Pad will be available at Rs 23,999 and Rs 13,749 respectively, and Xiaomi and Redmi smart televisions will be available at Rs 27,000. In addition to this, the company is offering discounts on laptops and other AIoT products. Also Read - Select Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones get free warranty extension in India

Xiaomi India will also run various activities on Mi.com including Play and Win where users can win products such as Xiaomi Trimmer 2C, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, and Redmi Writing Pad, amongst others.

Furthermore, Lightning deals will offer interested buyers hourly deals every day at 5 PM, where users can get up to 80 percent discount. In addition to this, Monsoon Madness deals offer consumers hourly deals every day at 12 PM and 6 PM, where users can get a discount of up to 75 percent.

Device Care Plans offers

The company is also offering a 25 percent discount on Device Care Plans, such as Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect, and Mi Complete Protect. Buyers can use a coupon during checkout.

Student offers

In addition to this, students who are registered on UNiDAYS can avail extra Rs 2000 discount by using the Student Plus offers on Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

Bank offers

ICICI card users can avail a discount of up to Rs 8,000 and HDFC card users can avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi Super Saver offers will also include the following:

S No.   Product Selling Price Discount Offer price
Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones
1 Redmi K50i (Lowest Price Ever)

(6GB+128GB)

 Rs 31,999 Rs 12,500 Rs 19,499

 
2 Xiaomi 12 Pro (Lowest Price Ever)

(8GB+256GB)

 Rs 79,999 Rs 37,000

 

 Rs 42,999
3 Xiaomi 13 Pro
(12GB+256GB)		 Rs 79,999 Rs 8,000 Rs 71,999
4 Redmi Note 12 5G

(4GB+128GB)

 Rss17,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 15,999
Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions
1  Redmi Fire TV

 

 Rs 99,999

 

 Rs 28,000 Rs 71,999
2 Redmi Smart TV X50 Rs 44,999 Rs 17,999 Rs 27,999
3 Redmi Smart TV X43 Rs 42,999 Rs 19,500 Rs 23,499
4 Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43 Rs 49,999 Rs 18,500 Rs 31,499

 
Xiaomi and Redmi Tablets
1 Redmi Pad

(3GB+54GB)

 Rs 14,999

 

 Rs 2,000

 

 Rs 12,999
2 Xiaomi Pad 5

(6GB+128GB)

 Rs 37,999 Rs 14,000 Rs 23,999
Ecosystem
1 Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Rs 14,999 Rs 8,500 Rs 6,499
2 Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Rs 12,999 Rs 8,000 Rs 4,999
3 Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Rs 14,999 Rs 5,000 Rs 9,999
4 Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i Rs 24,999 Rs 9,250 Rs 15,749
Laptop
1 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/8G/512G Rs 69,999 Rs 30,000 Rs 39,999
2 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/8G/512G Rs 71,999 Rs 30,000 Rs 41,999
  • Published Date: June 9, 2023 8:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Xiaomi announces Xiaomi Super Saver sale: Check offer here

Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into all its apps

Apple completes Mac transition to Apple Silicon: Here's what this means for users

Meta unveils what Instagram's Twitter rival will look like

Meta is testing Reels on Quest headset

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy