Xiaomi has announced the “Xiaomi Super Saver” Sale. The six-day sale will start on June 9 and last till June 14, 2023. It will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon. Also Read - India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project

Interested buyers can avail attractive discounts, exchange and bank offers, and exchange value for their old devices. The offers are available on Xiaomi and Redmi products across Smartphones, Smart Televisions, Smart Homes, and AIoT Ecosystem categories. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Optiemus to manufacture audio products locally

Xiaomi Super Saver sale offer

During the sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999, Redmi K50i will be up for grabs at Rs 19,499, and tablets such as Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Pad will be available at Rs 23,999 and Rs 13,749 respectively, and Xiaomi and Redmi smart televisions will be available at Rs 27,000. In addition to this, the company is offering discounts on laptops and other AIoT products. Also Read - Select Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones get free warranty extension in India

Xiaomi India will also run various activities on Mi.com including Play and Win where users can win products such as Xiaomi Trimmer 2C, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, and Redmi Writing Pad, amongst others.

Furthermore, Lightning deals will offer interested buyers hourly deals every day at 5 PM, where users can get up to 80 percent discount. In addition to this, Monsoon Madness deals offer consumers hourly deals every day at 12 PM and 6 PM, where users can get a discount of up to 75 percent.

Device Care Plans offers

The company is also offering a 25 percent discount on Device Care Plans, such as Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect, and Mi Complete Protect. Buyers can use a coupon during checkout.

Student offers

In addition to this, students who are registered on UNiDAYS can avail extra Rs 2000 discount by using the Student Plus offers on Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

Bank offers

ICICI card users can avail a discount of up to Rs 8,000 and HDFC card users can avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi Super Saver offers will also include the following: