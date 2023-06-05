Xiaomi Pad 6 debuted alongside its big brother Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro in China in April. The company has now announced that it is coming to India later this month. Xiaomi said it will launch the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India on June 13, letting users “discover the epitome of performance, style, & versatility.” The Xiaomi Pad 6 is the company’s latest offering in the premium tablet lineup, which means it will go directly against the brand-new OnePlus Pad in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi India website now has a dedicated page for the Xiaomi Pad 6 where its details are listed. According to them, the Xiaomi Pad 6 supports both a stylus and a folio keypad, both of which are likely to be available separately. The tablet also uses a Dolby Vision-powered display and Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. Xiaomi’s upcoming tablet is 6.51mm thin and weighs less than half a kilogram, and the camera module on its back resembles that of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Although the cameras may not be on par.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications

Even though the website does not talk about the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in detail, we may already have an idea. Since the tablet is on sale in China, we know that it brings major upgrades over the last generation. The Xiaomi Pad 6 uses an aluminium frame, giving it a premium look that compliments the tablet’s black, blue, and champagne gold colours. As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1800×2880 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is not one of the latest offerings, but still good enough for the price category. There is an 8840mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, as well. On the back, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 13MP main camera and on its front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi Pad 6 price

While the price of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India will likely come out at the event, the tablet is currently on sale in China starting at CNY 1,999, which translates to roughly Rs 23,200.