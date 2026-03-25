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iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

If you are planning to buy a tablet under Rs 40,000, there are quite a few solid options right now that are perfect for work, studying, or just watching content. From iPad, Xiaomi, OnePlus to Samsung - check full list that I shortlisted before buying a new one.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 25, 2026, 12:02 AM (IST)

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Xiaomi Pad 8 (2)zoom icon
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Xiaomi Pad 8

At Rs 33,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Xiaomi Pad 8 (standard) is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset under the hood, and packs a 9200mAh battery.

iPad 2025zoom icon
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Apple iPad 10th Gen

Priced at Rs 34,900, the iPad 10th Gen offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on the A14 Bionic chip. You also get 12MP front and rear cameras, Wi-Fi 6, and reliable all-day battery life.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With Pen Pluszoom icon
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Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With Pen Plus

Priced at Rs 25,990, this tablet offers a large 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Dimensity 8300 and includes 12GB RAM, making it suitable for multitasking and note-taking.

Moto Pad 60 Prozoom icon
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Moto Pad 60 Pro

At Rs 33,999, the Moto Pad 60 Pro features 12.7-inch 3K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, and a large 10,200mAh battery.

OnePlus Pad 2zoom icon
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OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 costs Rs 34,999 and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It features a 12.1-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, six speakers, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+zoom icon
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Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Priced around Rs 23,000, the Tab A9+ offers an 11-inch display with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It’s a simple option for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light work.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Litezoom icon
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

At Rs 30,389, the Tab S9 FE+ comes with a 12.4-inch display, S Pen in the box, and IP68 rating. It is useful for students and note-taking along with basic productivity tasks.

tablets (1)zoom icon
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Tablets 1