iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000
iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000
If you are planning to buy a tablet under Rs 40,000, there are quite a few solid options right now that are perfect for work, studying, or just watching content. From iPad, Xiaomi, OnePlus to Samsung - check full list that I shortlisted before buying a new one.
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 12:02 AM (IST)