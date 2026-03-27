Redmi 15A 5G launches under Rs 15,000 with 6300mAh battery; Check full specs

The budget segment has witnessed a new entry of the Redmi phone as March is about to end. The Redmi 15A 5G has been launched in India within the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment with a giant battery life, a 120Hz refresh rate and a large display. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

So, what exactly does it offer? From specifications, features, price and sale – here’s a closer look. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

Redmi 15A specifications and features: A detailed look

One of the highlights here is the display. The Redmi 15A 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ screen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports multiple refresh rates (60Hz/90Hz/120Hz), depending on usage. The phone is powered by an Unisoc T8300 chipset built on a 6nm process, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get virtual RAM support and expandable storage via microSD. On the software side, it runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0, along with features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 15A 5G features a 32MP main camera along with a secondary camera at the back, while the front has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, it packs a large 6,300mAh battery with a 15W charging support. Moreover, it also offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the privacy, stereo speakers, and IP52 rating for basic protection against dust and water splashes. Interestingly, it also brings a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a rare to find in 2026.

Redmi 15A 5G: Price and availability

The Redmi 15A 5G begins at Rs 12,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB storage model. Other variants include:

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4GB + 128GB at Rs 14,499

6GB + 128GB at Rs 16,499

The Redmi 15A will be available from April 3 via Flipkart, Mi.com and offline stores. It comes in three colour options: Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple.

Redmi 15A 5G QUICK SPECS