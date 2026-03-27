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Redmi 15A 5G launches under Rs 15,000 with 6300mAh battery; Check full specs

Redmi 15A 5G has launched in India with a large 6.9-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Check full specifications, features, and price here.

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 27, 2026, 01:43 PM (IST)

Redmi 15A

photo icon Redmi 15A 5G came as a budget smartphone with a large display and long battery life.

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The budget segment has witnessed a new entry of the Redmi phone as March is about to end. The Redmi 15A 5G has been launched in India within the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment with a giant battery life, a 120Hz refresh rate and a large display. news Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

So, what exactly does it offer? From specifications, features, price and sale – here’s a closer look. news Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

Redmi 15A specifications and features: A detailed look 

One of the highlights here is the display. The Redmi 15A 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ screen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports multiple refresh rates (60Hz/90Hz/120Hz), depending on usage. The phone is powered by an Unisoc T8300 chipset built on a 6nm process, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get virtual RAM support and expandable storage via microSD. On the software side, it runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0, along with features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search. 

In terms of optics, the Redmi 15A 5G features a 32MP main camera along with a secondary camera at the back, while the front has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, it packs a large 6,300mAh battery with a 15W charging support. Moreover, it also offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the privacy, stereo speakers, and IP52 rating for basic protection against dust and water splashes. Interestingly, it also brings a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a rare to find in 2026. 

Redmi 15A 5G: Price and availability

The Redmi 15A 5G begins at Rs 12,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB storage model. Other variants include:

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  • 4GB + 128GB at Rs 14,499
  • 6GB + 128GB at Rs 16,499

The Redmi 15A will be available from April 3 via Flipkart, Mi.com and offline stores. It comes in three colour options: Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple. 

Redmi 15A 5G QUICK SPECS

Specs Details
Display 6.9-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor Unisoc T8300 5G chipset (6nm)
RAM & Storage Up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, virtual RAM support
Expandable Storage Yes, via microSD card
Software Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0
AI Features Google Gemini, Circle to Search
Rear Camera 32MP main camera + secondary sensor
Front Camera 8MP selfie camera
Battery 6,300mAh battery
Charging 15W wired charging, 7.5W reverse charging
Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Audio Stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack
Build IP52 rating (dust & splash resistance)
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
Colours Ace Black, Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple
Price (India) Starts at Rs 12,999
Sale Date From April 3 (Flipkart, Mi.com, offline stores)