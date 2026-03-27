Redmi 15A 5G launches under Rs 15,000 with 6300mAh battery; Check full specs

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 27, 2026, 01:43 PM (IST)
The budget segment has witnessed a new entry of the Redmi phone as March is about to end. The Redmi 15A 5G has been launched in India within the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment with a giant battery life, a 120Hz refresh rate and a large display. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000
So, what exactly does it offer? From specifications, features, price and sale – here’s a closer look. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000
One of the highlights here is the display. The Redmi 15A 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ screen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports multiple refresh rates (60Hz/90Hz/120Hz), depending on usage. The phone is powered by an Unisoc T8300 chipset built on a 6nm process, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also get virtual RAM support and expandable storage via microSD. On the software side, it runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0, along with features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
In terms of optics, the Redmi 15A 5G features a 32MP main camera along with a secondary camera at the back, while the front has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, it packs a large 6,300mAh battery with a 15W charging support. Moreover, it also offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the privacy, stereo speakers, and IP52 rating for basic protection against dust and water splashes. Interestingly, it also brings a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a rare to find in 2026.
The Redmi 15A 5G begins at Rs 12,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB storage model. Other variants include:
The Redmi 15A will be available from April 3 via Flipkart, Mi.com and offline stores. It comes in three colour options: Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple.
|Specs
|Details
|Display
|6.9-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Unisoc T8300 5G chipset (6nm)
|RAM & Storage
|Up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, virtual RAM support
|Expandable Storage
|Yes, via microSD card
|Software
|Android 16 with HyperOS 3.0
|AI Features
|Google Gemini, Circle to Search
|Rear Camera
|32MP main camera + secondary sensor
|Front Camera
|8MP selfie camera
|Battery
|6,300mAh battery
|Charging
|15W wired charging, 7.5W reverse charging
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Build
|IP52 rating (dust & splash resistance)
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
|Colours
|Ace Black, Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple
|Price (India)
|Starts at Rs 12,999
|Sale Date
|From April 3 (Flipkart, Mi.com, offline stores)
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