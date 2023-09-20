iPhone 15 at Rs 5,000 discount, here's how to get this deal

iPhone 15 is up for pre-orders right now, while its shipping begins on Friday, September 22. The new iPhone 15, as well as the iPhone 15 Plus come at the same prices as last year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 costs Rs 79,900 onwards, while the prices of the iPhone 15 Plus start at Rs 89,900. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 15, there is good news for you. You can get Rs 5,000 off on the cost of the iPhone 15. That means you will end up paying Rs 74,900 for the brand-new iPhone 15 right from the beginning of the sale later this week.

iPhone 15 deal on the Apple Store

The deal on the iPhone 15 is simple, but it requires you to have a credit card. Apple is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 15 when you use an HDFC Bank credit card to buy it. The offer applies to all the channels where the iPhone 15 is available. Those include Apple’s online store, its offline retail stores — Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, and third-party shopping websites and stores such as Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, across the country. You can choose to pay the full amount of the iPhone 15 upfront or you can opt for EMI payments. In both cases, you are eligible for the Rs 5,000 cashback.

The cashback offer from HDFC Bank credit cards applies to all storage variants of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This is the best deal you can get on brand-new iPhone models right from the day they become available to buy. However, since this is a cashback offer, you will be required to pay the full amount at the time of making the purchase. According to the details on the Apple website, the cashback will be credited to your credit card account within 120 days of the purchase.

Besides the iPhone 15 at Rs 74,900 deal, you also have the option to get a discount of Rs 5,000 on the bigger iPhone, the iPhone 15 Plus. Using an HDFC Bank credit card for either upfront or EMI transaction, you can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 15 Plus. That brings down the cost of the iPhone 15 from Rs 89,900 to Rs 84,900 effectively. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, too, come with the same offer, but the instant discount on them is Rs 6,000 instead. That means the iPhone 15 Pro will cost you Rs 1,28,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will set you back by Rs 1,53,900 after the cashback.