comscore
News

Tim Cook inaugurates Apple Saket store in Delhi

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday inaugurated the company's second flagship store in India, in the Capital while greeting the first wave of customers.

Highlights

  • Apple opened its second store in in India today.
  • Apple's retail store opened in Saket, New Delhi.
  • Apple opened its first store in Mumbai earlier this year.
Apple Store

Image: Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday inaugurated the company’s second flagship store in India, in the Capital while greeting the first wave of customers. Also Read - MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tim Cook discuss boosting manufacturing and exports

The Apple own-branded retail store at Select CityWalk mall in Saket, South Delhi, was jam-packed with fans and customers, as a delighted Cook welcomed customers. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, discusses local manufacturing, investment in India

The Apple store will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the various aspects of the technology. Also Read - Apple may allow users to install apps beyond its App Store: Report

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” she added.

Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.

The store has more than 70 highly-skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.

“Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions,” said Apple.

At Apple Saket, “Today at Apple” programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 12:20 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Tim Cook inaugurates Apple Saket store in Delhi

Twitter s legacy blue ticks are going away today

Microsoft Bing may replace Google Search on Samsung devices

Snap brings AR Mirrors, and more features to its ARES Shopping Suite

Tim Cook meets Mos Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Here's what they discussed

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video
Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search
Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video