Apple BKC, Apple's first physical store in India, now open in Mumbai

Apple BKC is now open to the public after its grand inauguration by the chief executive Tim Cook, who is in India after seven years. Situated at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai's posh Bandra Kurla Complex, the Apple BKC store will offer direct sales and services in a swanky setup, which is in line with Apple Store hegemony across the world. This is different from third-party resellers that have so far been the only point of offline sale for Apple products in India.

Cook greeted over 200 people who swarmed up in a queue right before the opening of Apple's 28,000-sq-foot (2,600-sq-m) store earlier today. He opened the doors to the Apple BKC alongside Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

The Apple Store in Mumbai features an entire range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Watches, as well as accessories officially sold by the company in India. Besides, the Apple BKC will hold free 'Today at Apple' sessions to let customers know about Apple products better. At the Apple BKC, customers can use services such as Apple Trade In, Apple Store Gift Cards, and Genius Bar.

Apple, while previewing the store, announced that the Apple BKC is one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The Apple Store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy. That is in line with Apple’s commitment to the environment through which it hopes to become 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.

The Apple BKC will be open from 11 am to 10 pm on all days.

Two days later, Apple will launch its second physical store in India at the Select CITYWALK mall in New Delhi’s Saket. Aptly called Apple Saket, the second physical store will attract customers from the country’s northern region. While Apple has not stated the details of the architecture of the Apple Saket store, it is expectedly in line with the company’s goal toward carbon-neutral operations of its physical stores not just in India but across the world.