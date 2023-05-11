Google delivered an AI-charged I/O 2023 last night. The event that kickstarted with a keynote address by Google CEO Sundar Pichai was filled with products and functionalities powered by Google’s generative AI models. The event saw the tech giant bringing its AI-power to services such as Google Photos, Search, Maps, Gmail, Workspace. The night also saw Google opening Bard access to 180 countries around the world and introducing a new Large Language Model (LLM) dubbed as PaLM 2. In addition to all these announcements, the company also introduced a humble device called the Google Pixel 7a. Also Read - Google IO 2023: Pixel Tablet announced with Tensor G2 chipset, check details

For the unversed, the newly launched Pixel 7a is the successor to last year’s budget Pixel 6a smartphone and it takes design and feature inspiration from the Pixel 7 series smartphones, which includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, that were launched late last year. Shortly after the official launch, the Pixel 7a smartphone went on sale in India. Also Read - Google IO 2023: Google launches its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold

How and where to buy Pixel 7a in India?

Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart to purchase the Pixel 7a in India. It went on sale in the country at 12:30AM on May 11. Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

How much does the Pixel 7a cost in India?

The Google Pixel 7a costs Rs 43,999 in India. As a part of the launch, the Pixel 7a will be available at a price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.

Interested buyers will be eligible to get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards with an option to avail a no cost EMI, or Rs 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device. In addition to this, the retailer will be able to buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 at a price of Rs 3,999 and the Pixel Buds A-Series at a price of Rs 3,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 7a. The e-retailer is also offering free screen damage protection for one year.

Google, on its part, is offering three months of YouTube Premium subscription and 100GB of cloud storage space as a part of Google One to the buyers.

Pixel 7a specifications

Coming to specifications, the Pixel 7a comes with a 6.1-inch full screen OLED display with up to 90Hz screen brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with a recycled aluminum chassis and is available in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea colour variants.

The Pixel 7a is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset that is coupled with Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage space. On the camera front, the Pixel 7a has a dual rear camera consisting of a 64MP Quad PD technology and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera with 95-degree ultrawide field of view. The phone also has fingerprint unlock with under-display fingerprint sensor for security and it is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging support. It has USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth BLE, NFC and Google Cast for connectivity.