If you have a passion for photography, whether it be a hobby or a profession, you’ll need a quality DSLR camera to capture those breathtaking shots. However, choosing the right DSLR camera can be tricky with so many options and features available. To make things easier for you, we’ve put together a list of the best deals on DSLR cameras that you can find on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, catering to different budgets and needs. You can compare them based on brand, price, MP, camera type, and more to find the perfect match for your photography style. Take a look at our top picks and get ready to take your photography skills to new heights effortlessly.

Canon EOS 1500D

This camera has an APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP, transmission frequency from 2412 to 2462MHz and ISO from 100 to 12800 sensitivity range. It has DIGIC 4+ image processor with 9 autofocus points, Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates. In addition to this, it has WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth for connectivity. The camera comes with EF-S lens mount compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses.

Canon EOS 1500D is available for Rs 40,490 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Canon EOS R100

This camera has a full frame APS-C CMOS sensor with 24.1MP, DIGIC 8 image processor, and Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates. The camera comes with USB Type-C, HDMI micro (Type D), Remote control Terminal(E3) Accessory shoe for connectivity. In addition to this, it has one-shoot autofocus, servo autofocus, Leadscrew-type STM drive system and coordinated control image stabilisation. The EOS R100 can record video in 4K 25p or HD 120p.

Canon EOS R100 is available for Rs 46,988 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Sony Zv-1F

This camera has a 20mm ultra-wide-angle prime lens with 20.1MP, vari-angle LCD for selfies, 425 contrast-detection autofocus frame points for focusing and built-in directional three-capsule mic for high-quality audio.

Sony Zv-1F is available for Rs 41,989 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Panasonic Lumix G7

This camera has Micro Four Thirds sensor with 16MP, 4K QHD video recording with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 4K Ultra HD capture at 25p and Full HD with 1920 x 1080 resolution at 50p. The camera has 8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps, and easy controls for aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials. It also has a high-resolution OLED Live View Finder and a rear touch-enabled 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD. The camera also has 3.5mm external mic port, Wi-Fi, 2.5mm remote port, USB 2.0 and micro HDMI Type D for connectivity.

Panasonic Lumix G7 is available for Rs 39,990 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Kodak Pixpr Astro Zoom AZ421

This camera has CCD sensor with 16.1MP, 42x optical zoom and a 24mm wide-angle lens. The camera comes with Face Beautifier mode and built-in touch-up features. It also has the Panorama mode to create panoramic pictures to 180 degrees.

Kodak Pixpr Astro Zoom AZ421 is available for Rs 40,217 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.