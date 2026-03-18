Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

Sony has started pushing its updated PSSR upscaling tech to more PS5 Pro games through a new system update. The upgraded version was first introduced with Resident Evil Requiem and is now being added to more titles. Also Read: PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue March 2026: Full list of new games

As per a PlayStation Blog post, the updated PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is meant to improve image quality while keeping performance steady. Also Read: WhatsApp introduced Parent-Managed Accounts: New feature for children under 13

More games getting the update

With this update, support for the upgraded PSSR is being extended to a wider list of PS5 Pro games. These include Silent Hill f, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Alan Wake 2, Control, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, among others. Also Read: PS Plus March Game Catalogue leak: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 and more

Sony has also confirmed that upcoming games like Crimson Desert will support the upgraded PSSR at launch. In addition, titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are expected to receive updates adding support in the near future.

The rollout is happening in phases, starting with the latest PS5 system software update released on March 16. Users who have not received it yet can check manually in system settings.

What the upgrade changes

PSSR is Sony’s in-house upscaling technology used on PS5 Pro to improve resolution without a heavy impact on performance. The focus with this version is on better image stability, clearer details, and consistent frame rates during gameplay.

Developers have also started sharing early feedback on the update. Based on comments posted on the PlayStation Blog, the update brings improvements in motion clarity, reduces flickering, and improves how fine details like hair, shadows, and environmental elements are rendered.

Konami said Silent Hill f now shows better detail and smoother visuals, while BioWare noted more stable performance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Remedy also pointed to improvements in motion clarity in Control and Alan Wake 2.

Gradual rollout for PS5 Pro users

Sony said the upgraded PSSR is part of its broader plan to improve the PS5 Pro experience over time. The company also said that most upcoming PS5 Pro titles are expected to support the upgraded version of PSSR at launch.

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The rollout is happening in phases, so availability may vary depending on when the system update reaches your console.