Sony may sell TV business stake to TCL; what it means for you?

Sony has been one of the top choices whenever it comes to buying a new premium smart TVs. Now, the latest news might be a bit surprising for many. As per a report by Bloomberg, Sony is expected to sell its major stake in its home entertainment business to TCL. If leaks are to be believed, it will be a deal worth around Rs 8,300 crore. Also Read: Spider-Man’s phone choice sparks debate after Brand New Day trailer

However, the talks are said to be in advanced stages, and an official announcement could come soon. That means nothing is final yet. So, what is final so far? Also Read: Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

Will Sony stop making TVs?

The simple answer is.. No. Even the report suggests that the Sony TVs are not going away. Even if it comes true, the bigger shift will not be about the brand but how Sony handles its smart TVs. Sony is expected to enter a joint venture with TCL, where the latter may hold a 51% stake (operational control) and Sony may retain 49% ownership. Also Read: PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue March 2026: Full list of new games

That means, Bravia TVs will continue to exist with the same branding but manufacturing and supply operations could move under TCL’s system.

If you think that it is a sudden plan, then know the TV market has become highly competitive, with brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense giving tough competition with aggressive pricing and large-scale production. Sony, on the other hand, has already reduced its focus on hardware manufacturing and is investing more in Content (movies, anime, sports), entertainment platforms, and Intellectual property.

So, instead of competing directly on manufacturing scale, this deal could help Sony stay relevant in the TV space while focusing on what it does best.

What changes for you

From a buyer’s point of view, the experience may not change drastically on day one. Sony will still focus on picture tuning and colour accuracy, sound quality, and overall premium experience. But behind the scenes, TCL’s role could mean the use of TCL’s display technology, better scale in production, and potential cost efficiencies. In simple terms, the branding stays Sony, but the backend shifts towards TCL’s strengths.

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When to expect the major change?

If the deal goes through, the joint venture is expected to start operations around 2027, after approvals and final agreements.