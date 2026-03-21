Spider-Man’s phone choice sparks debate after Brand New Day trailer

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has got people talking, but not about the story. Viewers have noticed that Peter Parker is using a Samsung phone this time, instead of the Sony Xperia devices he was seen with in earlier films. Releasing on July 31 in theatres, the much-awaited movie’s first trailer recently dropped on YouTube and social media. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 launch date in India confirmed: Check expected secs, design, more

A shift from Sony to Samsung

In previous Spider-Man movies, Peter was usually shown with Sony Xperia smartphones, which had become a familiar detail over time. This was not random, as Sony holds the film rights to Spider-Man, and its devices have been part of the franchise for years. Also Read: Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

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In the new trailer, however, Peter Parker is seen using a Galaxy Z Flip device from Samsung. The phone appears briefly in a few scenes, including one where he is scrolling through content before closing the device and jumping into action.

This marks a clear shift in on-screen branding. The change stands out because of Sony’s long association with the character.

Internet picks up on the change

The switch has not gone unnoticed online. Fans were quick to point it out, with discussions showing up on platforms like Reddit. Some see it as a straightforward product placement change, while others find it a bit unusual given Sony’s connection to the franchise.

Another thing people have been talking about is Peter Parker’s financial situation. Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character is shown to be struggling financially. That makes his use of a foldable phone, which typically sits in the premium segment, a talking point among viewers.

Many online reactions have focused less on the brand switch itself and more on whether the device fits the character’s situation.

What it means for the franchise

For now, this appears to be a change in product placement rather than anything tied to the story. Still, it is one of those small details that viewers tend to notice, especially when it breaks a long-standing pattern. The film is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026, in multiple languages.

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Spider-Man using a Samsung phone instead of a Sony one does not really change anything about the film, but it has still ended up being one of the more talked-about details from the trailer.