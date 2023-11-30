Superintelligent AI soon? Here is what Microsoft has to say

Generative artificial intelligence, commonly known as Gen AI, took centre stage after OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT was rolled out to users worldwide about a year ago. Over the past few months, generative AI has crept into nearly all avenues, bringing relief to users who can easily get answers to even complex problems. Although the responses have been subject to criticism, advocates argue that AI is still learning and progressing. In the wake of how much AI can progress, Microsoft’s president has made an important statement about superintelligent artificial intelligence and how soon it is expected to arrive.

The president of tech giant Microsoft said there is no probability of a super-intelligent artificial intelligence being created within the next 12 months. Speaking to reporters in Britain on Wednesday, Brad Smith rejected reports that Microsoft-backed OpenAI had created an AI that posed a danger to the world. “I don’t think that is the case at all,” he said. He added: “There’s absolutely no probability that you’re going to see this so-called AGI, where computers are more powerful than people, in the next 12 months.

“It’s going to take years, if not many decades, but I still think the time to focus on safety is now.”

According to University of Oxford professor, Nick Bostrom, superintelligence is “any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest.” This means a superintelligent AI would be capable of outperforming humans in nearly every field, not just a specific task.

Smith’s statements come at a time when experts from different industries have called for a regulation on the extent to which generative AI-based chatbots can be repurposed. Nearly all Big Tech companies, such as Alphabet (Google), Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft have announced their consumer- and enterprise-facing products based on generative AI. While Apple has not officially unveiled any generative AI-based product yet, it is highly likely to be working on it.

