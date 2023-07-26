OpenAI has shut down a tool that could distinguish between human and AI writing as it was not accurate enough. The tool is not available since July 20.

READ MORE OpenAI's ChatGPT app to arrive on Android next week

“As of July 20, 2023, the AI classifier is no longer available due to its low rate of accuracy,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

READ MORE Samsung Internet browser may soon integrate ChatGPT AI chatbot

The company also said that it is working on feedback to improve the tools and looking for better ways to trace the origin of the text. In addition to this, it has promised to create and use methods that help users know if audio or visual content was made by AI.

READ MORE Meta to release commercial AI model akin to ChatGPT

“We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text, and have made a commitment to develop and deploy mechanisms that enable users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated,” OpenAI said.

Earlier, OpenAI said that their tool can distinguish between human-generated and AI-generated text. At that time too, the company admitted that their classifier is not fully reliable.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was launched in November last year and became very popular very fast. Many people were confused and worried about the technology as AI can also spread false information.

AI is still outside the control of governments and they are letting different groups and organisations make their own guidelines and safeguards to deal with the AI-generated text. Now, it seems like the company that started the generative AI trend even don’t know how to handle it.

AI firms like OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have recently promised the White House to use methods such as marking AI-created content to help make the technology more secure. In addition to this, the companies vowed to test their systems carefully before launching them and share information about how to reduce risk and invest in cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has announced the release of ChatGPT for Android. The app is now available on Android in countries such as U.S., India, Bangladesh and Brazil.

OpenAI made the announcement about the release through its Twitter handle. In a tweet, OpenAI said, “ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week.”

OpenAI set up a preorder page on Google Play Store before launching the app for Android. Users who are in countries where ChatGPT for Android is not available yet can go to Google Play and book the app in advance as OpenAI plans to release the app in more countries very soon.