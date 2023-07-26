Amid the news of declining user base and engagement, OpenAI has announced the release of ChatGPT for Android. The app is now available on Android in countries such as U.S., India, Bangladesh and Brazil.

OpenAI made the announcement about the release through its Twitter handle. In a tweet, OpenAI said, “ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week.”

ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2023

Before releasing the app for Android, OpenAI put a preorder page on Google Play Store. If a user lives in a country where the ChatGPT for Android is still not available, he/she can go to Google Play and preorder the app as OpenAI intends to launch the app in more countries very soon.

ChatGPT, which was first launched in November last year under the leadership of Sam Altman, has been available on Apple’s iOS platform since May.

The ChatGPT app on Android seems to have the same functionality as the iOS one, meaning it has most or all of the features of the web-based version. The interface has been optimised for mobile.

The mobile app works on existing OpenAI accounts, meaning that users can view their previous conversations across all their devices if they have turned on “chat history & training”. It is worth noting that users can’t turn off one setting without turning off the other.

Chatting with ChatGPT is similar to sending messages to a friend in a messaging app. Users can enter text at the bottom of the screen and hit send, ChatGPT replies with advice, tips and whatever they need.

Meanwhile, OpenAI, in a blog post, announced that it is rolling out an update that will enable users to set custom instructions, which in turn will users more control over how the generative AI-based chatbot responds.

“We’re rolling out custom instructions to give you more control over how ChatGPT responds. Set your preferences, and ChatGPT will keep them in mind for all future conversations,” the company wrote in a blog post.

With custom instructions, users can tell ChatGPT what they want or need from its replies. ChatGPT will consider these instructions whenever it creates a response for the user.

“The model will consider the instructions every time it responds, so you won’t have to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation,” the company added.

To put it simply, ChatGPT will remember users’ likes and dislike and show them responses based on that only.