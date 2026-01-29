Google is making sure that the students can focus on their exam preparation even with AI. To the latest update, the tech giant has introduced the new feature within Gemini and even Google’s AI Mode to let you prepare for the JEE Main exam. That means it seems to be an end of juggling with thick books, mock tests and a lot of research. Also Read: Google turns Chrome into an AI assistant with Gemini, it can browse for you now

Google has rolled out new AI-powered learning tools through Gemini and AI Mode in Search, designed specifically for Indian students preparing for competitive exams like JEE Main. Instead of replacing teachers or coaching classes, Google is positioning these tools as support systems. Here is how it will work. Also Read: AI “Nudify” apps are still slipping through Google and Apple’s app stores, says report

JEE Main mock tests inside Gemini

JEE Main aspirants can now take full-length mock tests directly inside Gemini. All you need to do is type: “I want to take a JEE Main mock test.” Gemini then serves a test built using content vetted by Indian coaching platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360. That matters, because it keeps the questions closer to the real exam pattern. Also Read: Google may warn users not to spend too long talking to Gemini

Once you submit the test, Gemini doesn’t just show your score. It breaks down which questions you got right or wrong, how long you took, and where your weak areas are. If a question feels confusing, you can immediately ask Gemini to explain the solution in simple terms.

One of the more useful parts is how Gemini handles follow-ups. Based on your performance, it can help you build a custom study plan, focusing on topics you actually need to work on—rather than revising everything again.

AI Mode in Search adds quizzes and study guides

Google is also bringing these features to AI Mode in Search, which acts more like an interactive workspace than a regular search bar. Using the Canvas tool, students can:

upload class notes

ask AI to generate study guides

create topic-wise quizzes

You can also adjust difficulty, depth, and format depending on how close you are to the exam. After finishing a quiz, AI Mode gives feedback and explains answers, much like Gemini.