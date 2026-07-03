Want more reach on LinkedIn? Try these 8 ChatGPT prompts

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:56 PM (IST)
Act as a LinkedIn growth expert. Write a LinkedIn post about [topic] that starts with a strong hook, shares a personal or professional insight, includes actionable takeaways, and ends with a question that encourages comments. Keep it conversational and under 250 words.
Rewrite my LinkedIn post to make it more engaging and easier to read. Improve the hook, remove unnecessary words, keep the tone professional yet conversational, and increase the chances of getting more engagement without sounding promotional. Here's my draft: [paste text].
Turn this experience into a LinkedIn story that feels authentic. Highlight the challenge, lesson learned, and practical takeaway for professionals. Keep the tone relatable instead of motivational. Here's what happened: [describe experience].
Create an 8-slide LinkedIn carousel on [topic]. Suggest a catchy title, one key point for each slide, and a final slide with a simple call-to-action. Keep every slide short, informative, and easy to read.
Create a 30-day LinkedIn content calendar for someone working in [industry]. Include a mix of educational posts, industry opinions, personal experiences, case studies, tips, and engagement posts.
Write five thoughtful LinkedIn comments on this post that add value to the discussion instead of simply saying 'Great post.' Keep each comment professional, insightful, and under 70 words. Here's the post: [paste post].
Review my LinkedIn profile information and suggest improvements for my headline, About section, experience descriptions, featured section, and skills. Make it recruiter-friendly and SEO-optimized. Here's my profile: [paste details].
Suggest 25 original LinkedIn post ideas based on my profession as a [job role]. The ideas should establish authority, spark discussions, and attract recruiters or potential clients without sounding repetitive or sales-focused.
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