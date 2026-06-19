ChatGPT can now remind you about tasks, events and updates automatically

OpenAI is turning its ChatGPT into more useful AI assistant with the rollout of a Schedule Tasks experience. The tech giant introduced a dedicated Schedule page that will improve task creation and will bring more flexible scheduling options. In addition, it will also provide editing tools, better notifications, making it easier for users to automate their works and reminders. They can also keep track of their important updates. Also Read: OpenAI launches GPT 5.4 mini and GPT 5.4 nano models: Full details inside

The new Schedule Tasks feature make the ChatGPT beyond simple conversation, and makes it a territory of task management. Rather than only responding when asked questions or prompted, ChatGPT can now carry out actions on a schedule, monitor specific topics, and send reminders. Also Read: OpenAI Bans Multiple ChatGPT Accounts: Know The Whole Reason

OpenAI launch Schedule Tasks in ChatGPT

Users can instruct ChatGPT to execute a task at a certain time or at a regular interval. Users can remind themselves of birthdays, ask ChatGPT to give them a summary every week, set recurring reminders, or schedule reminders for specific events, for instance. Also Read: ChatGPT now offers free AI images: Here is how to use it

Users can also use ChatGPT to keep track of a topic and notify them when something big is happening, according to OpenAI. This may be monitoring data on a product release, observing on the progress of an event or watching a topic of interest.

The aim is to ensure that ChatGPT is more active, rather than users having to commit to memory all the tasks.

Task management easy

One of the key features of the update is the creation of a new page in ChatGPT for scheduling items. It is located in the sidebar of the web and mobile app, and serves as a central place to manage tasks.

Users are able to add new tasks, view current tasks, edit existing schedules, temporarily pause tasks, and delete tasks. This dedicated interface makes it easy to manage tasks and provides even more insight into what ChatGPT is doing for them.

Making a task is very simple. Users can either navigate directly to the Scheduled page, or request ChatGPT to take an action. For example, you can set up a task to remind you to call when your package is delivered.

Users will have Notifications

OpenAI points out that notifications are a critical part of the making of scheduled tasks useful. If letting the user know is desired, be sure to configure browser and mobile notifications to do so.

If updates aren’t notified to users, they may not realize that the feature is available and benefit is lessened.

The enhanced notification feature aims to make ChatGPT feel like a personal assistant, proactively sending updates and information to users, instead of waiting for them to launch the app.

Who can use the OpenAI Schedule Tasks feature?

It is a paid feature and not available for free users of ChatGPT.

OpenAI has also added limits on tasks according to subscription levels. Users of ChatGPT Go can have up to three tasks running, and Plus users can have up to five tasks running. Business and Edu users have up to 10 active tasks while Pro and Enterprise users can have up to 15 active tasks at the same time.

If the user hits their threshold, they will need to either finish, stop or delete a current task before starting a new one.

Pulse feature is being retired

Another feature that’s going to be phased out is Pulse, the personalized daily summary feature from OpenAI, as it introduces scheduled tasks.

Pro users will still be able to use Pulse for 14 days after the announcement. Then they will be advised to employ the new scheduling system to create summaries and repeat updates.

The update appears to be a streamlining of multiple assistant-like functionalities into a central “scheduling” portal where reminders, summaries, alerts, and recurring requests can be managed all in one place.

How to use ChatGPT scheduled tasks

Step 1: Open the Scheduled page

Step 2: Create a new task like remind me to pay electricity bill or send me summary of news every day.

Step 3: Choose when the task should run

Step 4: Enable notifications

Step 5: Manage existing tasks

Step 6: Receive updates automatically