OpenAI launches GPT 5.4 mini and GPT 5.4 nano models: Full details inside

OpenAI keeps on proceeding with its AI enhancements to bring technological advancements for users. Maintaining its reputation, the tech giant has launched two new AI models called GPT 5.4 mini and GPT 5.4 nano. Both models are fast, efficient, and cost-friendly. The duo of models offers many features related to the larger AI systems, but in a smaller size. Not only does this make them useful for developers, but also eligible for users who are looking for quick results without using heavy resources. Also Read: OpenAI may bring Sora AI video generator directly to ChatGPT

OpenAI Launches GPT 5.4 mini

OpenAI launched GPT 5.4 mini, which is the stronger model between the two. It improves coding, reasoning, and image understanding. The model runs faster as compared to the older and smaller models. As per company, in many cases GPT 5.4 mini delivered results close to larger AI models. Also Read: Waiting for ChatGPT adult mode? OpenAI says it’s not coming soon

This model is useful for coders, developers as they can take help in debugging and automation. Not only this, it can also handle workflows that need both speed and accuracy. If you are a developer, you can use it to build apps and improve productivity. Also Read: Did two students use ChatGPT to search suicide methods before Surat temple deaths?

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GPT 5.4 Nano

OpenAI also introduced one more model called GPT 5.4 nano, which is the smallest model in the lineup. The model is designed for simple tasks like data sorting, classification, and basic coding work. The main work of this model is to mainly focus on speed, while being a low-cost alternative for advanced models.

The feature makes it a good choice for companies handling large volumes of simple operations. Additionally, it helps in reducing cost while maintaining stead performance.

How to Use GPT 5.4 Mini and Nano

GPT 5.4 mini is available across different platforms. You can follow simple steps to use both models.

You can access it through API, ChatGPT, and Codex.

In ChatGPT, both the models are available under the ‘Thinking’ option for free and Go users. In addition, it can also appear as a fallback model when limits are reached.

Talking about the API, the model supports text and image inputs, tool usage, and web search. So you can use it for large data handling along with a wide context window.

GPT 5.4 nano is currently available only via API. The model is mainly used for backend tasks and simple workflows.

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Price and Availability

GPT 5.4 is available now on API, ChatGPT, and Codex platforms. In API, it is priced at $0.75 per million input tokens and $4.50 per million output tokens. Furthermore, it also uses fewer resources in Codex. This helps developers to complete their tasks at lower cost.

GPT 5.4 nano is only available via API, priced at $0.20 per million input tokens and $1.25 per million output tokens.

Performance

As per OpenAI, both the models are eligible for fast performance and they will be helpful in coding tasks like editing, debugging, and building interfaces. GPT 5.4 mini also performs well in tasks like understanding screenshots and working with system interfaces.

FAQs

What are the names of two new models launched by OpenAI?

OpenAI launched two new AI models called GPT 5.4 mini and GPT 5.4 nano.

Which model is more powerful?

GPT 5.4 mini is more powerful than GPT 5.4 nano.

Who can use GPT 5.4 mini?

Developers and coders can use it via API, ChatGPT, and Codex.

Is GPT 5.4 nano cheaper?

Yes.

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What are these models mainly used for?

They are used for coding, automation, data processing, and simple AI tasks.