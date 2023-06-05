Microsoft released the KB5026446 update for Windows 11 on May 24. The update brings new features and improvements to Windows 11. The update will now provide full storage capacity to all Microsoft OneDrive subscriptions, and add Bluetooth Low Energy audio to improve audio fidelity and battery life among others. Also Read - Microsoft to end support for Cortana in Windows as new tools roll out

The KB5026446 update is bringing new features to Windows 11 however, users are reporting various problems after installing the update. Here, we will look at some of the problems that users have reported and their possible solutions.

Windows 11 KB5026446 update problems and their solutions

Failed installation

Some users have encountered installation failures of the KB5026446 update and have seen error codes like 0x800f081f. This code means that there is an issue with the Windows Update service that prevents the update from installing.

Solution

To resolve this issues user can attempt these steps:

Use the Windows Update Troubleshooter.

Use the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool. It can be run from the command line to service and prepare Windows images, such as those used for Windows PE, Windows RE and Windows Setup.

To use the DISM tool, open Command Prompt as an administrator and type “DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth”.

Use the System File Checker (SFC) tool. SFC can scan and fix protected system files in Windows. It’s the simplest and quickest way to check a computer’s health, identify issues with installations and updates, and replace missing or damaged files if possible.

To use the SFC tool, open Command Prompt as administrator and type “ sfc /scannow”.

Temporarily remove any third-party antivirus or security software.

Insufficient system resources

Some users have encountered a problem with accessing the SMB shared folder after installing the KB5026446 update. SMB is a protocol that allows file sharing over a network. Users get “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources.” This means that the system does not have enough memory or resources to perform the file-sharing operation.

Solution

To resolve the error that says “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources”, users can attempt these steps:

Make more memory available to the system by closing unnecessary programs, deleting temporary files, or adding more RAM.

Turn off SMB signing, which is a security feature that verifies the identity of SMB servers and clients, but may consume too many system resources.

Microsoft Store and Game Pass

Users are also experiencing problems with the Microsoft Store and Game Pass after installing the update. Some users say that after installing KB5026446, they could not play any games from Game Pass on their devices.

Solution

To fix this problem, users are advised to uninstall the update.

Restarting after sleep mode

Some users have reported that after installing the update, their computer will not start again from sleep mode. The screen will remain dark and then the computer will reboot unexpectedly.

To fix this problem, users are advised to uninstall the update.

If you want to uninstall Windows 11 KB5026446 update, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to uninstall updates on Windows 11

Step 1: Open Settings and go to Update and Security.

Step 2: Click View update history and select Uninstall Updates.

Step 3: Locate the specific KB update that is installed, and click Uninstall updates.

Step 4: Restart your device.