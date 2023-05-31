comscore
News

Windows 11 tips and tricks: Four ways you can capture a screenshot on your PC

How To

There are many different ways in which users can capture their screen in Windows 11, depending on items that they want in their images.

  • Published: May 31, 2023 4:39 PM IST

Highlights

  • Windows 11 has four different ways to capture screenshots on.
  • Windows 11 users can directly save screenshots on their computers.
  • Windows 11 even allows capturing an active window only.
windows11new

Screenshots are pictures that show what is on a computer screen. They can help you save information, give comments, solve issues, or make guides. There are many different ways in which users can capture their screen in Windows 11, depending on items that they want in their images. Also Read - After audio products, Xiaomi makes a move to manufacture smartphones in India

So, if you also want to know how to capture screens in Windows 11 in different ways, here is a guide on how to do it.  Also Read - Watched Ted Lasso Season Finale? Here's how to cancel Apple TV Plus subscription

A guide on how to capture screen in Windows 11 in different ways

Capturing entire screen Also Read - No more tokens? Delhi Metro launches QR code ticketing for WhatsApp users

In Windows 11, similar to previous versions of Windows, users can capture their entire screen into the clipboard by pressing the ‘Print Screen’ key on the keyboard. The ‘Print Screen’ key is generally labelled as ‘PrtScr’ or ‘PrtScrn’ depending on the keyboard.

In the desktop keyboards, the ‘Print Screen’ key is generally present in the top row beside the F12 key. In laptops, users might need to press the function key (Fn) to make the ‘Print Screen’ key work.

You can paste the screenshot of your screen in any app that receives pasted images such as Paint and then save it on your computer.

Saving screenshots as files

If the above steps are lengthy for you then this is the easiest method to save your screenshot as a file in your computer. All you need to do is press the ‘Windows’ key and ‘PrtScr’ key simultaneously while taking the screenshot.

Windows will take a full screenshot of your screen and automatically save it as a PNG file in your system. You can access the image by going to ‘File Explorer’ then ‘Pictures’ from the ‘Quick access’ menu and then ‘Screenshot’ folder.

Capture active Window

All the above methods capture your entire screen, what if you want to capture only the current window without the status bar and taskbar? You can easily do the same by pressing the ‘Alt’ key and the ‘PrtScr’ key simultaneously.

After that, you can paste the image on any app that takes the pasted image and can make further modifications.

Capture a portion of the screen

What if you just want to capture only a portion of the screen? You can press ‘Windows’ key, ‘Shift’ key and ‘S’ key simultaneously. The screen will go dark, and a menu will appear at the top. Here is what all four options do:

Rectangular Snip: Choose a rectangular area of any size on the screen to take a screenshot.

Freeform Snip: Draw any shape you want as a screenshot. The rest of the screen (outside the shape) will be black when you copy it. 

Window Snip: Select a program window and take a screenshot of only that window. 

Full-screen Snip: This option is like pressing the ‘Print Screen’ key alone. It takes a screenshot of the whole screen.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2023 4:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

After audio devices, Xiaomi to manufacture smartphones in India

Government notifies PLI 2.0 for IT harware; application window to open on Friday

Indore-girl among Apple's Swift Student Challenge winners

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro Plus coming to India on June 8

Google ends support for first-gen Chromecast: Here s what it means for users

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video