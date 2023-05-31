Screenshots are pictures that show what is on a computer screen. They can help you save information, give comments, solve issues, or make guides. There are many different ways in which users can capture their screen in Windows 11, depending on items that they want in their images. Also Read - After audio products, Xiaomi makes a move to manufacture smartphones in India

So, if you also want to know how to capture screens in Windows 11 in different ways, here is a guide on how to do it. Also Read - Watched Ted Lasso Season Finale? Here's how to cancel Apple TV Plus subscription

A guide on how to capture screen in Windows 11 in different ways

Capturing entire screen Also Read - No more tokens? Delhi Metro launches QR code ticketing for WhatsApp users

In Windows 11, similar to previous versions of Windows, users can capture their entire screen into the clipboard by pressing the ‘Print Screen’ key on the keyboard. The ‘Print Screen’ key is generally labelled as ‘PrtScr’ or ‘PrtScrn’ depending on the keyboard.

In the desktop keyboards, the ‘Print Screen’ key is generally present in the top row beside the F12 key. In laptops, users might need to press the function key (Fn) to make the ‘Print Screen’ key work.

You can paste the screenshot of your screen in any app that receives pasted images such as Paint and then save it on your computer.

Saving screenshots as files

If the above steps are lengthy for you then this is the easiest method to save your screenshot as a file in your computer. All you need to do is press the ‘Windows’ key and ‘PrtScr’ key simultaneously while taking the screenshot.

Windows will take a full screenshot of your screen and automatically save it as a PNG file in your system. You can access the image by going to ‘File Explorer’ then ‘Pictures’ from the ‘Quick access’ menu and then ‘Screenshot’ folder.

Capture active Window

All the above methods capture your entire screen, what if you want to capture only the current window without the status bar and taskbar? You can easily do the same by pressing the ‘Alt’ key and the ‘PrtScr’ key simultaneously.

After that, you can paste the image on any app that takes the pasted image and can make further modifications.

Capture a portion of the screen

What if you just want to capture only a portion of the screen? You can press ‘Windows’ key, ‘Shift’ key and ‘S’ key simultaneously. The screen will go dark, and a menu will appear at the top. Here is what all four options do:

Rectangular Snip: Choose a rectangular area of any size on the screen to take a screenshot.

Freeform Snip: Draw any shape you want as a screenshot. The rest of the screen (outside the shape) will be black when you copy it.

Window Snip: Select a program window and take a screenshot of only that window.

Full-screen Snip: This option is like pressing the ‘Print Screen’ key alone. It takes a screenshot of the whole screen.