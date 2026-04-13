Microsoft is shutting down this Outlook app on May 25: What should you do?

Many of you might not have even heard about this Microsoft app, but it has been a helping hand for many. Now, the tech giant has confirmed that it will shut down its Outlook Lite app for Android users on May 25, 2026. If you’re using the app right now, then you must know that after the deadline, the app may still open but it won’t actually work as an email client anymore. Also Read: Microsoft expands AI beyond text with new image, voice and transcription models

Which means, there will be no inbox, no calendar access, and no attachments. Note that Microsoft had already stopped allowing new downloads of the app last year, which was an early sign that this shutdown was coming. Now, with a fixed date in place, existing users are the ones who need to make the switch. Also Read: Xbox Games Showcase 2026 gets a date: When and where to watch, what to expect

But why is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite?

Outlook Lite was originally built for a specific purpose for users with entry-level Android phones or slower internet connections. This made it easier to access Outlook on the entry-level devices. But now, Microsoft seems to be moving in a different direction. Instead of maintaining two apps, the company is focusing on a single app – Outlook Mobile. The idea is to bring everything, including email, calendar, and Microsoft 365 integrations into one place. Also Read: Xbox Partner Preview announced: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect

Outlook Lite users: What you should do

The process is simple, but it’s better to do it early rather than wait till the last day. Here’s what you need to do:

Download the Outlook Mobile app from the Play Store

Log in using the same Microsoft account

Your emails, calendar entries, and attachments should sync automatically

If you still have Outlook Lite installed, you may also see an upgrade prompt that takes you directly to the new app.

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But you must be thinking, will your data be safe? This is the part most users worry about. Microsoft says your data remains intact. Since everything is linked to your account, switching apps won’t delete your emails or files. It’s more of a shift in how you access your mailbox, not a reset.