Anthropic’s Claude AI comes to Microsoft Word: What it can do inside documents

Anthropic has started testing a new way to bring its Claude AI into Microsoft Word. The company has rolled out a beta version of what it calls “Claude for Word”, and this is mainly aimed at people who spend a lot of time working with documents. Also Read: Anthropic AI raises cybersecurity concerns, US summons bank leaders

Instead of using AI separately and then copying things into Word, this setup lets you work on everything within the document itself. The focus here is not just writing, but also reviewing and editing long files more easily. Also Read: Claude down in India: Hundreds of users face chat and coding issues

What the feature actually does

With Claude inside Word, you can ask questions about the document you’re working on instead of going through it line by line. It gives you answers and also points you to the exact part it’s referring to, which helps when the document is long and difficult to navigate. Also Read: Anthropic launches Project Glasswing: New AI model aims to stop cyberattacks before they happen

It can also pick up comments in the document. So if different people have left suggestions, Claude can go through them and update the text based on that. It can also explain what it changed inside the same thread.

Editing without messing up the layout

One issue people face with AI tools is that formatting often gets disturbed. This is where Anthropic is trying to fix a common problem with AI tools.

Claude can edit specific parts of a document without disturbing the existing formatting, numbering, or overall structure. So if you are working on something like a contract or report, you don’t have to fix the layout again after making edits.

There is also a tracked changes option. Every edit made by Claude shows up as a change that you can either accept or reject, just like normal editing in Word.

Who this is meant for

This is not really built for casual use right now. The tool is aimed more at professionals who deal with detailed documents regularly.

Legal teams, for example, can use it while reviewing contracts. Finance teams can use it for drafting or editing reports. As of now, it is available only for Team and Enterprise users.

Where this fits in

This also puts Claude next to Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is already built into Word and other Office apps.

Microsoft is pushing Copilot as its main AI tool inside its ecosystem. With Claude now entering Word, users may end up having more than one option depending on what they prefer.

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This is still an early version, so things can change over time. Anthropic has already started adding Claude to other tools like Excel and PowerPoint, so expanding further into everyday work apps seems to be the direction.