WhatsApp's next privacy feature could make sensitive texts vanish instantly

WhatsApp already has an option to let you send photos, videos and even voice notes using its “View Once” feature. However, Meta seems to be planning to take it further while bringing the privacy option to text messages as well. As per a report by WabetaInfo, the feature is currently under development, but it could give you a new way to send sensitive information without leaving a permanent chat history behind. Also Read: Facebook AI Mode launched: Meta's new search tool uses public posts to answer questions

If it arrives, it could become one of WhatsApp’s most useful privacy additions in recent years. According to the report based on recent beta versions of WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is working on a “View Once” option for text messages. In simple terms, the feature would allow you to send a text message that can only be opened and read once. After the recipient views it, the message would disappear and become inaccessible. Also Read: 7 WhatsApp settings that improve your experience

The idea is similar to the View Once feature already available for media files. This means you may soon be able to share passwords, OTPs, private information, or temporary messages without worrying about them staying in the chat forever.

WhatsApp View Once Text Message: How could it work?

The process appears to be fairly straightforward. After typing a message, users may be able to long-press the send button and select a new option called “Send as View Once.” Once the message is delivered, the recipient can open and read it only a single time. After that, the content disappears automatically.

Reports suggest the feature will work in both personal chats and group conversations. However, it is not expected to be available in WhatsApp Channels, where messages are designed for broader broadcasts rather than private interactions.

What else is expected?

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to extend the same protections that already exist for View Once photos and videos. That means recipients may not be able to copy, forward, save, or share the message after receiving it.

The platform is also expected to block screenshots and screen recordings while viewing the message, making it harder to preserve the content. Of course, as with any privacy feature, someone could still use another device to capture the screen, but WhatsApp appears to be limiting as many in-app methods as possible.

When will it arrive?

For now, the feature remains under development and is not available even for beta testers. WhatsApp has not officially announced a launch timeline yet. However, references to the feature have reportedly been spotted on both Android and iOS beta builds, suggesting that development is actively underway.

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As always, features spotted in beta versions do not guarantee an immediate rollout, but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.