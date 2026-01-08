WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, and Event Reminders Explained

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for group chats, and it’s extremely interesting and useful. The Meta-owned app has launched this feature with an aim to make the daily WhatsApp group chats seamless for people who indulge in daily family talks on WhatsApp, work discussions, events, and community coordination. It will make the experience more personal and easier to manage.

The feature is equipped with additions like text stickers, member tags, event reminders, and more. This adds a touch of creativity within the app and reduces confusion in busy groups.

WhatsApp Brings New Feature

One of the most useful features in this latest addition is the member tags that allow users to choose a name or role that appears only within a specific group. Rather than showing the same profile name everywhere, the new feature will now add context based on the group they are in.

For example: If you are indulges in office group, then someone can appear as ‘Team Lead’ and if you are interacting for school, then the person can be ‘Rahul’s Mom’ in that particular group.

WhatsApp says the feature is beneficial and helpful in large groups where people can’t track of everything and everyone. This also makes the conversation easier to follow.

Text Stickers

Additionally, WhatsApp also introduced Text Stickers, a feature that allow users turn any typed word into a sticker instantly. The feature works as soon as you type any word in the sticker search, you will be able to create a sticker-style version of your words. Not only this, you can also save them directly to personal sticker packs without needing to send them in a chat first.

The text sticker feature works well to express reactions, emotions, or quick messages, that too without relying on emojis or images.

Read More: Want Custom Stickers? Here’s How To Create AI Stickers On WhatsApp: Quick Steps

Event Reminders

The next helpful feature that came with this latest update is the Event Reminders. You can now set custom reminder times for everyone invited at the time of creating an event on WhatsApp. The feature will ensure that every member in the group are notified in advance and help them remember meetings, calls, or celebrations.

WhatsApp Group Chat Experience

WhatsApp unveiled these features to improve group chats and enhance the experience of large file sharing, HD media support, and screen sharing. This also improves voice chats along with organization and clarity within the WhatsApp group chats.

Availability

The tech giant ahs confirmed to roll out these features globally alongside other recent updates. To recall, WhastApp will also bring Apple Watch support and expanded chat options in certain regions.