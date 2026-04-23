WhatsApp to introduce prepaid recharge feature in India: New ₹ icon brings recharge, UPI, and bill payments together

WhatsApp is bringing a prepaid recharge feature to its platform. The feature will be available in India , enabling users to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers via their WhatsApp account. The Meta-owned app is expanding its payment service in the country and it will be rolled out in stages. It is not yet visible to all users, but it should soon be rolled out to more devices. The feature is supposed to ensure that users can easily recharge their smartphones without switching to different apps.

WhatsApp to Introduce Prepaid Recharge

The new WhatsApp prepaid recharge feature will enable users to recharge their own phone number or any other’s number. It can be accessed by users once it is available by tapping on a ₹ icon on the home screen. This icon will serve to direct payments.

Once opened, users have the choice of the prepaid recharge option. They are then allowed to type in a mobile number, select the telecom operator and check out available recharge plans. The transaction can be finalized through the UPI, debit cards or credit cards. This is meant to be easy and fast to use on a daily basis.

List of Telecom Networks to Support

The recharge option is expected to support large telecommunication companies such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. This will guarantee that the majority of users in India will be able to utilize the service without any issues.

With such networks added, WhatsApp is capturing a sizeable portion of the prepaid user base in the country. This is making the feature applicable to a large user group.

New ₹ Icon

WhatsApp also has included a special ₹ icon for users to make the payment to be easier to access. This icon appears on the home page, as well as within chat windows. You can tap it to send money, pay bills or access other services.

This change assists the users to use financial features quickly while they are still involved in conversation on the app. It gets rid of the necessity to change apps to make simple transactions.

What it Means For You

To the users, this feature can make it easier to recharge their smartphone. One can open WhatsApp and perform all the activities without having to open individual apps or web pages. It can be easy even to first-time users due to the user-friendly interface and easy steps.

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As the rollout is gradual, users might have to wait before the feature can be seen on their device. As soon as it is available, it can be a beneficial resource to make fast and safe transactions.