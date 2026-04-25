X’s new XChat app now available on iPhone: Features, what’s new, and how to use

Elon Musk’s X has launched its new standalone messaging app called XChat, and it is currently available for iPhone. With a dedicated app, it changes how messaging worked earlier inside the main X app, where direct messages were just one part of the platform. Also Read: WhatsApp to introduce prepaid recharge feature in India: New ₹ icon brings recharge, UPI, and bill payments together

With XChat, messaging is now being treated as a separate experience. The app focuses on conversations, calls, and group chats, instead of mixing everything into one place. The rollout follows early testing that was done with a smaller group of users earlier this year. While XChat has hit the iOS App Store, Android users are still waiting for the app to land on Google Play Store. Also Read: Elon Musk says AI could make GTA 6-like games, Take-Two CEO reacts

What XChat brings

At a basic level, XChat works like any modern messaging app. You can send messages, share files, and start audio or video calls. Also Read: ChatGPT Images 2.0 launched: New AI image model with better realism and accuracy

Group chats are part of the app as well, and you can add a good number of people into a single conversation.

You also get the usual features like editing messages, deleting them for everyone, and sending disappearing messages. There is an option to block screenshots inside chats too, which is not something you see on other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

X says messages on XChat are end-to-end encrypted and also protected with a PIN. That said, some earlier reports have questioned how secure it actually is, so that part may become clearer once more people start using it. This has become a serious concern for users as a recent lawsuit alleged that WhatsApp does not have end-to-end encryption. However, Meta denied the claims later, calling them ‘absurd’.

How it is different from regular X chats

The biggest change here is that messaging is no longer tied only to the main X app. XChat works as a separate app, which gives it a more focused experience.

This also shows a change in direction. Earlier, the idea was to turn X into an “everything app” where messaging, payments, and content would sit together. With XChat, messaging is being split out into its own space instead.

Another difference is the role of group chats. With X planning to shut down its Communities feature, XChat is expected to take its place. Groups that were part of Communities may shift here, and the app already supports large group sizes, with plans to increase that limit further.

How to use XChat

iPhone users can download XChat from the App Store and sign in using their existing X account.

Once you log in, your existing contacts and conversations can be accessed, and you can start chats right away. From there, you can start chatting, create groups, or make calls based on what you want to do.

The app is built around conversations, so it doesn’t take much effort to figure things out or move around inside it.

What to keep in mind

XChat is still at an early stage, so more updates are expected going ahead. The company has already hinted that this is just the start of what it wants to build around messaging.

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At the same time, since it is a separate app, things like how well it performs, how secure it is, and how many people actually stick with it will become clearer with time.