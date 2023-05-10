Twitter has been undergoing a lot of changes of lately. While some of these changes have left users perplexed and, in some cases, a tad bit angry, while others are more utilitarian and have invited a positive response across the platform’s userbase. Now, in one of such cases, the company has announced a bunch of new features that will soon be available to Twitter users. Also Read - Haven’t used your Twitter account in a while? Elon Musk has some bad news for you

Twitter has announced that it is bringing some much-needed improvements to its Direct Messages or DMs feature. The company has introduced a functionality called DM Replies within DMs. This feature will enable Twitter users to reply to any messages that they receive. This functionality is aimed at making conversations smoother and easier. It is worth noting while users could always respond to messages in DMs, the conversations were limited in their flow. Simply put, users could not respond to specific messages in the chat. They could only respond the most recent message in DMs. But now, the improvements to the feature ensure that users can respond to messages in DMs in threads, much like messages work on Instagram messages or iMessages.

In addition to this, the company has also introduced a new Emoji Picker tool for DMs on its platform. This new tool will make it easier for users to react to their messages with emojis that are relevant to their conversation.

These changes were shared by Twitter CEO Elon Musk via a post from his official Twitter handle.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

But that’s not it!

In addition to announcing the features that Twitter has already started rolling out to users, Musk also gave his followers a glimpse of the new features that the company will roll out in the coming days. Musk said that DMs on the platform will soon be protected by encryption, which should make it difficult for hackers to snoop in on your conversations. “This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” Musk wrote in his post.

Apart from this, the Twitter boss also announced that the platform will soon get voice and video chats. Simply put, the feature will give Twitter users more flexibility in terms of communicating with other people on the platform. Musk said that this feature will let Twitter users “talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number”.