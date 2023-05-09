Twitter is planning to dump accounts that haven t been used in a while

comscore
Haven’t used your Twitter account in a while? Elon Musk has some bad news for you

Twitter will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet. All such tweets will be archived.

  • Twitter will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years.
  • Twitter will archive all inactive accounts.
  • The development was announced by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Monday, saying that the action is “important to free up abandoned handles.” Also Read - Twitter takes a U-turn, allows free API access to public utilities

Twitter’s billionaire owner in a separate tweet said inactive accounts will be archived, Musk did not add any details on when the process will begin. It was not immediately known if or how Twitter users will be able to access archived accounts. Also Read - Twitter blue verified checkmark reappears briefly on legacy accounts when users update their bio

Musk also said users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count, as several inactive accounts might get removed. Also Read - Twitter to introduce per-article charging next month, says Elon Musk

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Earlier this month, Musk “threatened” to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians.

Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter’s Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: May 9, 2023 11:52 AM IST
