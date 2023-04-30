Twitter is making it easier for creators to earn money: Here s how

comscore
News

Twitter to introduce per-article charging next month, says Elon Musk

Apps

Twitter is making a slew of changes to its platform. In a latest move, the company plans to introduce per-article charging on its platform for publishers.

Highlights

  • Twitter will introduce per-article charging for media articles.
  • This change will come into effect in May this year.
  • The development was announced by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Twitter-Blue-Tick

Twitter is making a slew of changes to its platform. In a latest development, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that starting next month, the company will allow publishers to charge their subscribers on a per-article basis on the content that they access through the platform. Also Read - Twitter to take 10 percent cut on content subscriptions, says Elon Musk

“Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click…Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public,” Musk wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription

Furthermore, the Twitter CEO said that this will enable users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. For your reference, Twitter’s monthly tariff on iOS and Android stands at Rs 900, while on the web, it is Rs 650. Similarly, the yearly tariff on Android and iOS is Rs 9,400 while on the web, it stands at Rs 6,800. Also Read - Bill Gates believes ChatGPT-like chatbots will have teachers' capability in future

The non-subscribers would end up paying a significantly higher amount if their primary mode of reading news stories and articles from specific publications is Twitter. At the same time, it would benefit publishers by giving them another revenue stream.

It is worth noting that Musk hasn’t shared further details into the development. So, we don’t know how much Twitter will charge from the users or when exactly the change will come into effect.

Interestingly, the development comes a day after the Twitter CEO announced that the social media platform will take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year. He also said that the company would reduce the subscription fee on iOS and Android from 30 percent to 15 percent in the second year. These developments are a part of the company’s plan to monetise its platform and diversify the revenue stream.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2023 5:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter is making it easier for creators to earn money: Here s how

Poco F5 Pro series is coming: Here s what we know about it

Here s your first glimpse of the Google Pixel Fold

Spotify s desktop app gets Your Library sidebar: Here s what s changing

Google Docs now lets you comment with emojis

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video