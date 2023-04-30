Twitter is making it easier for creators to earn money: Here s how

Twitter is making a slew of changes to its platform. In a latest development, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that starting next month, the company will allow publishers to charge their subscribers on a per-article basis on the content that they access through the platform. Also Read - Twitter to take 10 percent cut on content subscriptions, says Elon Musk

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click…Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public," Musk wrote in a tweet.

Furthermore, the Twitter CEO said that this will enable users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. For your reference, Twitter's monthly tariff on iOS and Android stands at Rs 900, while on the web, it is Rs 650. Similarly, the yearly tariff on Android and iOS is Rs 9,400 while on the web, it stands at Rs 6,800.

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

The non-subscribers would end up paying a significantly higher amount if their primary mode of reading news stories and articles from specific publications is Twitter. At the same time, it would benefit publishers by giving them another revenue stream.

It is worth noting that Musk hasn’t shared further details into the development. So, we don’t know how much Twitter will charge from the users or when exactly the change will come into effect.

Interestingly, the development comes a day after the Twitter CEO announced that the social media platform will take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year. He also said that the company would reduce the subscription fee on iOS and Android from 30 percent to 15 percent in the second year. These developments are a part of the company’s plan to monetise its platform and diversify the revenue stream.