Twitter to soon take 10 percent cut on content subscriptions

comscore
News

Twitter to take 10 percent cut on content subscriptions, says Elon Musk

Apps

Elon Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

Highlights

  • Twitter will charge content subscription fee from the content creators.
  • Twitter will take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions.
  • This content subscription charge will be applicable after the first year.
twitter (3)

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources. Also Read - Twitter may soon announce steps to cancel complimentary Twitter Blue subscription

Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video. Also Read - Bill Gates believes ChatGPT-like chatbots will have teachers' capability in future

He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions. Also Read - Twitter starts labelling tweets that violate its policy

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his $44 billion acquisition that closed in October.

He added that the company’s cut from subscriptions on iOS and Android platforms will drop to 15 percent in the second year from 30 percent in the first.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: April 29, 2023 1:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter to soon take 10 percent cut on content subscriptions

Microsoft inks deal with Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

Swiggy now charges users Rs 2 per order as platform fee

Sony's profit may fall by 3.2 percent despite record sales of PS5

Google I/O 2023: All that you can expect

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video