Elon Musk’s X Money payments feature to begin early access in April

Elon Musk has confirmed that X Money, the digital payments feature being built for X, will enter early public access in April 2026. The update was shared by Elon Musk in a post, signalling that development of the payment system is nearing the testing stage.

The rollout is part of Musk's broader plan to expand X beyond social networking and bring financial services directly into the app.

What X Money is expected to offer

X Money is being built as an in-app payments system. The feature will allow users to send and receive money without leaving the platform. If fully rolled out, the feature could turn X into a place where people can message, share content, and handle payments within the same app.

According to details shared by Musk, the service could include peer-to-peer transfers between users. The platform is also expected to introduce a built-in wallet where users can add funds inside the app.

Users may also be able to link bank accounts or debit cards to add or withdraw money. Some reports also suggest that X may introduce a debit card tied to the wallet balance.

Partnership and infrastructure

To support the payments system, X has partnered with Visa, according to earlier announcements referenced in reports. The collaboration is expected to help enable payment processing and support compliance with financial regulations.

Reports also note that the company has already obtained money transmitter licences in several US states. These licences are required for companies that handle payment transfers and digital wallet services.

Part of Musk’s broader plan for X

Since acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X, Musk has repeatedly spoken about turning the platform into what he calls an “everything app.” The goal is to bring multiple services into one platform instead of users switching between different apps.

Payments are seen as a key part of that plan. Messaging, video, social networking, and financial transactions are expected to work together within the same ecosystem.

For now, the April 2026 rollout will be limited to early public access. If the launch goes as planned, X Money could expand to more users over time as the company continues developing the payments system.