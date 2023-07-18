The announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a Thread post. This move will limit active users on the platform.

After Twitter, now its rival Instagram Threads has put a rate limit on the number of posts users can view in a day. The reason behind the latest move from the newly launched platform is attributed to increasing spam attacks.

The announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a Thread post. He said that they are tightening the rate limit on the platform due to increasing spam attacks. This move will also limit active users on the platform.

“Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up [in] those protections let us know,” Adam Mosseri said via Thread post.

Earlier this month, Twitter also announced a similar rate limit on its platform. Its owner and CTO Elon Musk, at the time, blamed data scraping by new AI startups for his decision. Twitter initially allowed paid users to view a maximum of 6000 posts a day and unverified users were restricted to 600 posts. The limit was later increased to 10,000 for Verified accounts, 1,000 for unverified accounts, and 500 for new, unverified accounts.

How Elon Musk reacted

People were quick to share the screenshot of Mosseri’s post on Twitter. One such screenshot was shared by a user who goes by the “Ramp Capital Guy”. Twitter owner Elon Musk in a reply to the post said, “Lmaooo Copy [cat].”

Lmaooo Copy 🐈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2023

After the latest move, some Threads users may face limits on number of posts they can view in a day, which will also hamper their ability to use the app. However, in contrast to Twitter, where users can only see a limited number of posts, Mosseri is suggesting users contact them if they encounter a rate limit. This implies that the Threads team is ready to help genuine users and avoid harming their experience.

How Thread’s user reacted

Many people have responded to Mosseri’s announcement with complaints about the increased comment spam on the platform lately. One person said that bots, such as those promoting gambling or posting “bait” messages, were replying to half of their posts. Another said they were spending half of their time blocking bots that advertised gambling and crypto sites.

This implies that users on the platform are not going through a very delightful experience and they want the platform to get bots and spam under control.

Meanwhile, Musk announced that he would raise the limit of viewable posts for Verified users by half, which means they could now see up to 15,000 posts.