Spotify users can now share music, podcasts on BeReal

comscore
News

Spotify says users can now share music, podcasts on BeReal

Apps

Spotify has announced its integration with BeReal. The integration will allow users to share music and podcasts in their BeReal posts.

  • Published: April 20, 2023 5:12 PM IST

Highlights

  • Spotify announced its integration with BeReal
  • Spotify users can share music, and podcasts on BeReal.
  • Spotify users in select markets can access this experience.
spotify

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced its integration with the French photo-sharing app BeReal, which will allow users to share music and podcasts in their BeReal posts. Also Read - Google Meet will let you turn off individual video feeds in a meeting: How to use it

“We’re proud of this integration within the BeReal platform. We’re constantly finding new ways to bring Spotify to more people, and helping fans, artists, and communities connect through audio around the world,” Spotify said in a blogpost. Also Read - Apple may allow users to install apps beyond its App Store: Report

BeReal and Spotify users on Android and iOS in select markets (including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and the US) can access this experience as it rolls out — with more markets to follow. Also Read - How to migrate your data from iPhone to Android phone in easy steps

To get started, users can connect their Spotify and BeReal accounts by tapping on the music icon that’s shown before posting a BeReal, or, they can navigate to their settings in the BeReal app and tap on “music” and follow the prompts to connect the app to Spotify.

When customers capture a BeReal after connecting their accounts, the app will automatically bring in the song or podcast they are listening to on Spotify.

At the bottom of their camera lens, users will see the cover art of the audio they are listening to.

They will be able to listen to a preview of what their friends have posted if their posts include audio.

–IANS

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 5:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter rival Koo fired 30 percent staffers in one year

Spotify users can now share music, podcasts on BeReal

Another round of layoffs begins at Meta

Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft as it ditches Twitter

Xiaomi now offers phone setup service right at your doorstep

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video
Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search