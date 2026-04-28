Using an old Android phone? WhatsApp may stop working soon

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 05:12 PM (IST)
WhatsApp will stop working on some older Android phones starting September 8, 2026. This affects devices running very old Android versions.
Phones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 will lose support. WhatsApp will require Android 6 or newer to keep working.
Older software cannot support new features and security updates. Dropping support helps keep the app safer and more stable for users.
Older models from brands like Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG and Huawei may be impacted.
Go to Settings, then About Phone, and visit Software Information. If your phone is on Android 5 or below, it will be affected.
If your phone supports updates, install the latest Android version. If not, upgrading to a newer phone is the only option.
Before support ends, back up your chats and media. This ensures you don’t lose important conversations and files.
If your phone is old, start planning an upgrade. Waiting till September may result in sudden loss of access to WhatsApp.
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