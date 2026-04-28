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Using an old Android phone? WhatsApp may stop working soon

WhatsApp will stop working on older Android phones from September 2026. Which devices will say good bye to WhatsApp? Here is what you must know.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 28, 2026, 05:12 PM (IST)

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WhatsApp Support: What s changing

WhatsApp will stop working on some older Android phones starting September 8, 2026. This affects devices running very old Android versions.

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Which Android Versions Are Affected

Phones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 will lose support. WhatsApp will require Android 6 or newer to keep working.

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Why Is WhatsApp Doing This

Older software cannot support new features and security updates. Dropping support helps keep the app safer and more stable for users.

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Which Phones Could Be Affected

Older models from brands like Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG and Huawei may be impacted.

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How To Check Your Android Version

Go to Settings, then About Phone, and visit Software Information. If your phone is on Android 5 or below, it will be affected.

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Can You Fix This

If your phone supports updates, install the latest Android version. If not, upgrading to a newer phone is the only option.

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Key Thing To Keep In Mind

Before support ends, back up your chats and media. This ensures you don’t lose important conversations and files.

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What Should You Do Now

If your phone is old, start planning an upgrade. Waiting till September may result in sudden loss of access to WhatsApp.